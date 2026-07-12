Teens are trying beauty supplements for better skin and hair: What parents need to know before buying them

Many teenagers are using collagen, biotin and glow vitamins for skin and hair. Know the benefits, risks and expert tips before choosing these supplements.

Teens are trying beauty supplements for better skin and hair (Image AI Generated)

The popularity of beauty supplements has never been greater, thanks to social media. Many teens are using all of these products, hoping for clearer skin, thicker hair and stronger nails, whether in the form of collagen powder, biotin gummies or "glow" vitamins. They are frequently marketed as a quick remedy, therefore they are particularly desirable for youthful people.

However are these super foods even required? Parents should not be misled by marketing and must be aware of the pros and cons of giving them to teens, experts warn.

Why are beauty supplements becoming so popular?

Social media websites such as TikTok and Instagram are awash in videos of people taking beauty supplements to get flawless skin and shiny hair. Many of these claims are based on "influencer marketing," rather than solid evidence, according to experts. Adolescents may feel like they have to use these products because they can see these unrealistic standards in the online world.

Some of the common ingredients found in beauty supplements are:

Biotin (Vitamin B7)

Collagen peptides

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Zinc

Hyaluronic acid

Herbal extracts

Do healthy teens really need beauty supplements?

If you are otherwise healthy, you don't need a special diet to obtain the nutrients you need for healthy skin and hair, according to the Mayo Clinic. No evidence is found of benefits for the hair, skin or nails if one is not deficient in biotin.

Likewise, children and adolescents do not require dietary supplements except when a health care provider suggests them for a medical purpose and the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) of the NIH recommends against regular use of them.

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Can these supplements cause side effects?

Whilst many beauty supplements may be said to be 'natural', this does not always imply their ease and security. Experts say that:

Biotin can interfere with lab tests, such as those used to check levels of thyroid hormones and heart-related tests. Excess vitamin A may become toxic and can cause health problems. But some supplements can interact with certain medicines.

The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) also points out that there hasn't been enough research to back up claims of collagen or biotin supplements for healthier skin and hair, and future research should be done to prove whether these claims are true or false.

What actually works for healthy skin and hair?

All experts agree that it is better to build healthy day-to-day routines than to combat them with supplements. Parents should help teens to:

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and protein

Stay hydrated

Get enough slee

Exercise regularly

Always use sunscreen

Find a simple care routine, depending on their skin type

Don't smoke or vape

These are the top lifestyle practices that helps the body produce more collagen more efficiently, than taking collagen supplements over the counter, says Mayo Clinic.

When should parents see a doctor?

Parents shouldn't attempt to use a variety of different supplements if a teenager develops a severe acne problem, unexpectedly gone or thinning hair, brittle nails or persistent skin issues. Pregnancy shouldn't be an adviser in the direction of more than a handful of supplements, but rather they should contact a skin specialist or paediatrician if the teenager's acne becomes severe, or reduces hair or nails, or if the skin has an issue that keeps turning up.

These symptoms sometimes may be the result of nutritional deficiencies, hormonal changes, medical problems including thyroid disorders, which need to be diagnosed and treated appropriately. Immediate treatment is also important because the unhealed acne can create permanent scars.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.