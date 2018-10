A study by researchers from Department of Medical Oncology and the Department of Health Sciences Research from Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, USA, found that rose geranium in sesame oil nasal spray appears to improve patient-reported nasal symptoms associated with cancer-directed therapy. Nasal vestibulitis refers to a condition where the lining inside the nose turns red, swollen and tender following bacterial infection. This is said to be a common side effect of cancer drug treatment. According to experts, any infection in this area and the network of blood supply in this area makes it easy for any infection to spread to the brain. This oil comes as a blessing to ease symptoms of this painful condition. But it is not just this that rose geranium oil can help you with. There are many other uses of sweet scented geranium. Here are some of them:

Acne: Geranium oil can help control oil production and hence it can be very helpful in preventing acne and breakouts.

Stress and pain: The oil from these flowers aids to combat stress and depression as well as help relieve hormonal issues. You can also relieve knee pain, muscle aches and back pain.

Dry skin during pregnancy: Application of sandalwood and geranium oils with rose and ylang-ylang oil, wheat germ oil and sesame oil is a good massage oil for your entire body. You can even apply this oil to your nipples and gently pull them forward to keep them supple and to avoid retracted and cracked nipples while breastfeeding.

To delay wrinkles: Germanium oil directly seeps in through your skin and can enhance your beauty. They have potent moisturising properties that will make the skin look radiant, bright and wrinkle-free.

To ward off mosquitoes: Geranium plant is also known as mosquito plant. This is known to ward mosquitoes off.