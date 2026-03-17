Sweaty scalp problems in Summer: Tips to keep your hair fresh and healthy

A sweaty scalp in summer can cause itching, dandruff and greasy hair. Here are the causes of a sweaty scalp and some simple tips to keep your hair fresh and healthy during hot weather.

Sweaty scalp problems in Summer Tips to keep your hair fresh and healthy

The heat in summer may be brutal on your hair and your head. The heavy rain in warm and humid climate usually causes excessive sweating, an oily scalp, itchiness, dandruff and even a bad smell. When moisture sweat combines with dirt, oil and other hair products, it may obstruct the pores on the top of the head and provide the ideal environment to develop bacteria or fungi. That is why a significant number of individuals feel irritated with the scapegoat and have hair issues in summer.Knowing the factors that cause the scalp to sweat and the appropriate routine in maintaining the hair hygienic and manageable during the season can help you to keep your hair fresh, healthy and manageable.

What is the reason why the scalp sweats more during summer?

Your scalp has sweat glands just like any other part of your body that maintains body temperature. These glands produce more sweat during summer because higher temperatures are experienced at this time. Exercising, being outdoors, humidity, tight hairstyles or hats may also serve as traps of heat and grow sweat.

The surplus sweat on the head may combine with natural oils, which are also referred to as sebum, and cause accumulation. This accumulation results in greasy hair, scalp and itching.

Ordinary Scalp Issues that you may experience due to sweat

Unless well addressed, sweat can cause a few problems with the scalp

Itchy scalp

The accumulation of sweat and dirt can make the scalp irritated and therefore it is always itchy and uncomfortable.

Dandruff and flaky scalp

Too much moisture through sweat can promote the growth of fungi, thereby resulting in dandruff or scaly skin.

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Greasy hair

Sweat is mixed with sebum, making the scalp greasy, making the hair look flat and greasy.

Unpleasant scalp odor

A reaction of sweat with bacteria on the scalp can be associated with some unpleasant scalp odour.

Hair Fall

When hair follicles are clogged over extended durations with sweat and oil, it can cause weakening of hair roots and thus lead to temporary loss of hair.

How to keep your scalp fresh in Summer?

Simple measures can be taken to deal with sweat and have a healthy scalp in hot weather.

Wash your hair regularly

Washing your hair 2-3 times a week with a gentle shampoo can be used to cleanse your hair of sweat, dirt and oil accumulation.

Keep your scalp dry

Pat the head of the scalp with towels after sweating or exercising, or rinse your hair to avoid retention of moisture.

Avoid heavy hair products

Styling gel can be thick, and it entraps sweat and oil on the scalp. Light or minimal products should be used in summer.

Select breathable hairstyles

Braids, buns and ponytails are loose and permit air to move through them and avoid excessive sweating.

Use natural remedies

The aloe vera, tea tree oil or neem-based products can contain ingredients that allow soothing the irritation and keeping the scalp clean.

Keep yourself hydrated and eat a balanced diet

Scalp health and balanced dietary habits can be promoted with drinking of water and keeping of a balance in food intake.

Overall, during summer seasons, scalp issues such as perspiration are very prevalent, but proper hair care practices can make a huge difference. Scalp cleanliness, the avoidance of heavy products, and the use of breathable hairstyles will all help reduce the amount of sweat in your hair and ensure that your hair stays clean, fresh, and healthy throughout the summer.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.