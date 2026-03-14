Sunscreen mistakes: 7 common spf errors that can seriously damage your skin

Using sunscreen daily is essential, but common SPF mistakes can reduce its effectiveness. Here are the seven sunscreen errors that may damage your skin and how to avoid them.

Sunscreen is one of the most important products in any skincare routine. Dermatologists consistently recommend using sunscreen every day to protect the skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. These rays also have the ability to produce sunburns, age prematurely, cause dark spots, and even more predispose one to skin cancer. Although most individuals use sunscreen in summer or whenever getting outdoors, soon enough, a huge percentage of the population commits the most common errors, making the product less effective.

Applying the sunscreen ineffectively will expose your skin to destruction, despite your thinking that you are safe. Starting with using a lack of the product to neglecting to reapply it, minor behaviours may contribute significantly to the overall health of your skin in the future.

Proper use of sunscreen can ensure that you achieve maximum protection using the SPF products. The following are seven sunscreen mistakes that people make frequently,y and the way you could avoid such mistakes in order to keep your skin healthy and protected.

Why is sunscreen important for skin health?

The mistakes can be explained only after knowing why sunscreen is so significant. Two predominant types of harmful ultraviolet rays present in sunlight are UVA and UVB. However, UVB rays cause sunburn, whereas UAV rays go deeper into the skin and cause premature ageing, wrinkles, and pigmentation. Excessive exposure to such rays over a long period of time would cause harm to the skin cells and predispose one to skin cancer.

The process of sunscreen consists of the absorption or reflection of the UV rays prior to their entry into the skin. The majority of dermatologists advocate the use of broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or above on a daily basis. However, enot very sunscreen that is the best will be effective if it is not made properly.

1. Applying too little sunscreen

Appling inadequately much sunscreen may be regarded as one of the most frequent errors. Most individuals apply a tiny amount of sunscreen to cover all the parts of the body or face, but this is not sufficient to offer protection.

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Experts recommend that a teaspoon of sunscreen be used on the face and the neck. In general terms, about two tablespoons of sunscreen are generally advised for the entire body.

Application of fewer sunscreens than necessary will reduce the level of SPF protection to a very low level. As an illustration, the use of a thin layer of SPF 50 can only offer a protection that is equivalent to SPF 15 or 20.

To ensure proper coverage:

Apply abundant sunscreen on the exposed parts of the body.

Apply it to the skin.

Forget not the ears, the neck, the hands, the feet.

2. Skipping sunscreen on cloudy days

Most individuals only use sunscreen when it is bright and sunny. This is a common misconception that results in the omission of sunscreen during the sunny season, which may include the winter population.

However, UV rays may reach through the clouds at a rate of as much as 80 per cent. It does not mean that your skin is not liable to damage even under the sun that is not visible directly.

In realitylong-termme exposure to the UV rays during the cloudy days may also add to:

Skin aging

Hyperpigmentation

Sunburn

Raised chances of cancer of the skin.

Wearing sunscreen should be made a routine daily exposure, irrespective of the weather. Wearing sunscreen each morning as a morning skin care routine is a sure way to make sure you are well-protected.

3. Not reapplying sunscreen during the day

The second most significant error is putting on sunscreen in the morning and thinking that it will work throughout the day.

Sunscreen slowly degenerates as a result of:

Sweat

Water exposure

Skin oils

Friction from clothing

Natural weathering due to Sunlight.

As a precaution, dermatologists advise applying sunscreen every two to three hours when one is out in the sun. You might have to reapply an even greater number of times, in case you are swimming or very active and need water or sare weaty.

4. Ignoring certain areas of the body

When trying to use sunscreen, most people pay much attention to the face and forget about the other body parts that are also exposed. The unattended spots tend to be very susceptible to the sun.

The most missed locations are:

Ears

Neck

Back of the hands

Feet

Hairline

Eyelids

Lips

These parts will develop sunburn and permanent damage easily. Lips should be considered particularly sensitive and need to be covered with lip balms that have SPF protection. It may help greatly to take some extra time to apply sunscreen to these neglected places.

5. Applying sunscreen too late

The sunscreens also depend on the timing. A large number of clients apply sunscreen just before going outside. However, the majority of sunscreens require time to develop a protective layer on the skin. Normally, dermatologists suggest using sunscreen at least 15-20 minutes prior to exposure to the sun. This enables the product to be fully absorbed, and the protection of the skin starts.

When you put sunscreen on once you are already at the beach, park, or other outdoor place, chances are that your skin has already been under UV rays, which are harmful to health in many ways.

6. Relying only on makeup with SPF

Most cosmetic items currently have SPF in them, such as foundations, tinted moisturisers, and even the BB creams. Although these products may be able to offer some form of sun protection, they might not suffice to use them alone.

The quantity of makeup used on the face is typically far less than that needed to get the designated SPF protection. An example here is that when you apply SPF 30 to your foundation when you are in a hurry, and the layer is, in fact, thin, the real level of protection might be much less.

Dermatologists advise people to apply a specific sunscreen when putting on make-up and that should be used as the foundation. This guarantees maximum protection of the SPF for the skin.

7. Using expired sunscreen

Sunscreen products are not dependent on time, but beyond their shelf life, the effectiveness of sunscreens might be diminished. With time, the components of the active ingredients in sunscreen could bre,ak resulting in the product experiencing diminished capacity to block UV rays.

The majority of the sunscreens have a shelf life of approximately three years under proper storage conditions. Their lifespan can however be reduced with exposure to heat, direct sunlight or humidity.

Some of the indicators that sunscreen has gone out of shape are:

Change in texture

Unusual smell

Separation of ingredients

Discoloration

How to choose the right sunscreen?

Proper sun protection is also concerned with the selection of the appropriate sunscreen. Sunscreens do not all act in the same manner and varying skin types might need varying formulations.

The following are some of the factors to put into consideration:

Broad-spectrum protection

Find sunscreens that are indicated as being a broad-spectrum. This implies that they are resistant to UV rays and UVB rays.

SPF level

Normally, SPF 30 is considered to be used daily. Higher SPF ratings will give a little extra protection though this will still necessitate that they should be used and reapplied.

Water resistance

When you intend to swim or sweat, it is recommended to use a waterproof sunscreen. Such products are created to remain longer when they get in contact with water.

Skin type compatibility

Oily skin can usually be used on gel sunscreens. Sunscreens that are creamed are suitable on hydrated skin. Mineral sunscreens can be superior to sensitive skin.

The choice of a sunscreen which best works with your type of skin may also promote daily application.

Additional sun protection tips

Sunscreen is necessary though it must be as part and parcel of a grander approach to sun protection. It is possible to use sunscreen in conjunction with other protection to minimise the possibility of sun damage.

Some useful tips include:

Wear protective clothing

Dress can also add protection against UV rays like long-sleeved shirts, hats, and sunglasses.

Avoid peak sun hours

The UV rays tend to peak in 10 AM to 4 PM. Avoiding the direct sunshine at such times can also assist in protecting the skin.

Use sunglasses

Sunglasses that are UV-protective are also useful in bringing protection to the skin of the eye surrounding and the eyes.

Seek shade when possible

Direct exposure to sun can be minimised by staying in the shade, or when outdoors, by use of umbrellas or trees.

Long-term benefits of proper sunscreen use

Regular use of sunscreens has a number of long-term effects on the skin. First, it will allow one to avoid early aging due to exposure to sun rays. The UV rays disintegrate collagen and elastin in the skin causing wrinkles, hanging and fine lines.

Second, the use of sunscreen will diminish the sign of dark spots and unequal skin colour. Several pigmentation disorders become severe in the presence of the sun, and frequent application of sunscreen manages such cases.

Third, sunscreen is important in the lowering the chances of skin cancer. Excessive UV radiations may cause evil skin diseases which may be reduced by protecting the skin.

Moreover, sunscreen also aids in the general health of the skin such as inflammation, reddening, and sunburn.

When to start using sunscreen?

Dermatologists insist that one should build the sunscreen habit at an early age. Children and teenagers are not exceptions as they should use sunscreen during their time outside.

With adults, it is never late to take care of the skin. Even frequent application of sunscreen would prevent any additional sun damage and better the health of the skin in the long term. Wearing sunscreen, like brushing your teeth, may go a long way in helping your skin in the long process.

Conclusion

One of the most useful, though easiest methods of ensuring that your skin is not exposed to sun that has been damaging is through the use of sunscreen. However, improper application of sunscreens may minimise the protective effect and leave the skin susceptible to damage.

The misuse of sunscreen like putting on inadequate sunscreen, forgetting to reapply, not applying sunscreen on cloudy days, neglecting some parts of the body, applying sunscreen late, using sunscreen makeups, or using sunscreen that has expired, can all influence the effectiveness of sunscreen.

Knowing these typical SPF mistakes and making simple changes to your lifestyle, you can be guaranteed to have better protection of your skin under the sun. Regular use of sunscreens accompanied by other slave actions may avert the untimely aging, pigmentation and permanent skin damages.

It is not merely a question of beauty, taking care of your skin in the sun is also a healthy move on the long-term health of your skin.

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