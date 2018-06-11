Sunny Leone is known as one of the prettiest actresses in the world. She started in Bollywood after her successful stint at Bigg Boss, and she has become a favourite of many people in the country. And she does so much to maintain her overall personality. Talking about looks, she never fails to impress with the amazing hairdos that she does. We went through her Instagram to see update you with some of her latest hairstyles that she has been spotted wearing and rocking them like no other. Check out her ever-so-stylish hairstyles right here! Also Read - Take Fitness Inspiration From Sunny Leone To Get Fit And Fab

Sunny Leone’s Hairstyles That You Can Follow

Check out her ever-so-stylish hairstyles right here!

Top Knot It Is

A very versatile and immensely pretty, this hairstyle is something that can be done in many ways. This is a great updo that is easy to do and stylish that you easily personalize according to your taste.

Textured High Ponytail That Are Goals

The high ponytail has been popular for decades now. Adding a little texture to this classic hairdo will make you look confident, and it will lift and tighten your face.

Rock The Beachy Waves

Wavy hair never goes out of style, and Leone knows how to it right! Her hairdo is complete #hairgoals in this one. This hairdo is messy yet super classy.

Chic And Sleek

From a brunch to a business trip, the chic-sleek hairstyle never goes out of style! If you love simple, straightened hairdos that make you look classy – then this is it!

Keep Things Cute And Classy

For someone with a bold set of bangs, a messy high bun will not only make you look cute but elegant at the same time. It is an easy-peasy look to achieve, and you can even add a pretty headband to give it more definition.

The Wet Hair Look

Don’t these wavy, wet curls look sassy? The wet hairstyle 2.0 is a trend that is not going anywhere for a few years – why? Because it is extra-slick and extra-shiny. But if you don’t like putting gel in your hair, you might want to skip this one.