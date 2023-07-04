Sunglasses: Protect Your Eyes and Make a Style Statement With Shahnaz Husain

Sunglasses: Protect Your Eyes and Make a Style Statement With Shahnaz Husain

Sunglasses never lose their popularity, and with such a wide variety of styles available, selecting the right one can be a problem.

Sunglasses do make a fashion statement and are very much a part of style and glamour. Sunglasses never lose their popularity and with such a wide variety of styles available, selecting the right one can be a problem. Designer glasses have flooded the Indian market, so if you go for one of the big names, you have to spare a thought for your pocket too.

Buying the right sunglasses means you have to choose a frame that complements your face and the colour of your skin. They also have to conform to the shape of your eyebrows, otherwise, you may end up looking like you have two sets of eyebrows! If you have a sallow (pale) complexion, avoid frames with yellow or orange tones. A pink or a dark brown may suit. If you buy one, make sure that they are really light. Heavy frames can put pressure on either side of the nose and even leave marks.

I feel that sunglasses are more than just an accessory for your grooming. They also help to protect your eyes. That is why one must pay adequate attention to the lenses, making sure that they are of good quality, without any distortions or scratches. Some lenses get easily scratched too. Also, go for lenses which provide protection from UV radiation. In fact, according to experts, sunglasses play a vital role in shielding the fragile tissue around the eyes. He says that the skin, including the eyelid itself, is very thin and vulnerable. Doctors recommend sunglasses with large lenses for protection from UV rays. Adults who have had cataract or lasik surgery, or who have certain retinal disorders, are at a higher risk for UV damage than others. By wearing sunglasses or hats, adults can protect their eyes in the same way that sunblock protects their skin.

TRENDING NOW

Sunglasses should fit properly, especially on the nose and ears. Tightness in these areas can cause friction. It should also fit closely near the brows, but the eyelashes should not touch the lenses.

Whether you opt for high-priced designer sunglasses or a more affordable pair you find at your local store, you can easily find sunglasses that are flattering and functional. And protecting your eye health is one sunglass trend that will never go out of style.

While buying lenses, you can go for tinted ones in soft colours, like rose, mauve, apricot, pale blue or olive green. You may have heard of polarized lenses. These are useful for water sports and help to cut down on glare and eye strain. Take the shape of your face into consideration. It's a good idea to keep your size in mind too. For example, if you have a small, petite body build, a large frame may be too overpowering.

Choose the right frame for that perfect look:

The general rule to follow is that you should avoid roundish frames if you have a round or plump face. Try frames with interesting angles or geometric shapes. For long or oval faces rounded frames are better.

You may like to read

For a long face: Choose a large frame with a straight line at the bottom and rounded or oval-shaped sides. For a round face: Avoid frames which round off at the sides or bottom. Straight lines or angular frames are better. The angle should be towards the nose and not away from it. For a square face: Say no to square or rectangular frames. Curved ones are better. For a heart-shaped face: Avoid angular shapes and go for ovals straight across the width of the face.

RECOMMENDED STORIES