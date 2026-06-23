Summer travel and daily commute ruining your skin? Follow these tips to prevent tanning, dryness and acne

Daily travel in summer can damage your skin. Know easy tips to prevent tanning, acne, dryness and dullness while commuting every day.

Summer travel and daily commute ruining your skin Follow these tips to prevent tanning, dryness and acne

During the summer months, travelling every day can do some serious damage on your skin. From hours on the road to work, to frequent business travel, to journeys to and from the city, daytime wear and tear put your skin under the microscope and can make your skin feel dull, dry and irritated. Working outdoors for extended periods of time can also make a person more likely to burn, acne and premature skin aging.

Skin care experts say that keeping are merely basic and effective skin care regimen can help to protect the skin even when traveling with busy schedules. Let's explore some simple summer skin care tips for people who travel or commute frequently.

Never Skip Sunscreen

Daily application of sun cream is a key skincare measure during the summer. Sunscreen should be a broad-spectrum, SPF 30 or higher, and should be applied at least 15 20 minutes prior to going outdoors. Topical, retest every 2-3 hours, particularly if you are very active (sweating) or in the sun for extended periods of time.

Keep Your Skin Hydrated

Hot weather can easily dry out skin while travelling. Always have water bottle and be sure to drink plenty of fluids all day. When on the move, a facial mist or hydrating spray can help to freshen the skin.

Cleanse Away Dirt And Pollution

Pollution, dust and perspiration are always prevailing; they inflict on their skin while commuting to work every day, leading to acne or skin irritation. Gentle face wash to remove dirt and excess oil should be used twice a day. It is also recommended to avoid using hard soap products, as they will remove the natural oils and cause dry and sensitive skin.

Carry Basic Skincare Essentials

There are a couple of essential skin care items that one must carry when traveling a lot. Small quantities of face wash, moisturiser, lip balm, sunscreen and wet wipes will be beneficial to maintain hygiene and protect the skin for longer journey going.

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Give Your Skin Time To Recover

When you get home, wash your face thoroughly and pat a soothing face cream or aloe vera gel onto your skin to soothe sun damaged skin. Regular sleep is also essential as skin can repair at rest duration.

When traveling in the summer, there are simple steps you can take to help your skin stay healthy, fresh and protected. But daily commuting, frequent travelling, and all that doesn't need to be detrimental to skin if there are some right skincare practices that can be followed.

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