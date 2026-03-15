Summer skin care: Best serum to keep the skin safe from summer tanning and heatburn

Summer Skincare: here's why a lightweight hydrating serum is the one skincare essential you should always carry in your bag to keep your skin fresh, glowing, and hydrated during hot weather.

Summer Skincare This one serum you should always carry in your bag

The heat, humidity and powerful sun in summer may wear out your skin. The skin is not used to high temperatures and humidity, thus it has a hard time balancing itself between excessive sweating and oil production and dehydration. Although sunscreen is an essential part of any skincare routine that cannot be compromised, dermatologists claim that another product is here to stay in your bag this season a lightweight hydrating face serum. Keeping the correct serum can also keep your skin fresh, moist and secure all day long.

The reason as to why your skin requires special care during summer

In summer, the skin becomes dry as a result of heat, exposure to the sun and frequent washing of the skin. Caught in the pores, breakouts, and irritation due to sweat and pollution are also common in many people. Air conditioning is also capable of further drying the skin, causing its tightness and dullness. It is at this point that a face serum would come in handy. Serums are light compared to heavy creams, and they are loaded with concentrated ingredients that penetrate the skin very fast. They are also a good boost of hydration and nourishment without leaving the skin greasy, which is ideal in hot weather.

Secret of the one serum you must have

Hyaluronic acid serum is ranked among the best ones to carry in the bag during summer. This ingredient is reputed to have a high level of hydrating properties and the capacity to hold moisture in the skin. Hyaluronic acid functions by drawing in water molecules and binding in hydration to the skin. The slightest portion is able to make the skin appear plump, smooth, and fresh. The fact that it is non-sticky and lightweight makes it applicable to most of the skin types with oily, combination, as well as, sensitive skin. A few drops during the day will immediately rejuvenate a weary skin, particularly after spending some time in the sun or in air-conditioned locations.

Advantages of having a Hydrating serum

According to The National Institute of Health, "HA is a hygroscopic molecule with the ability to bind 1000 times its volume in water. Due to this exceptionally strong water absorption property, HA is able to hydrate both the stratum corneum and the dermis"

A hydrating serum stored in your bag can work on your skin in a number of ways in summer:

Instant hydration

One minute to use will replace the moisture when your skin is dry or tight.

Lightweight formula

Serums are absorbed fast and there is no heavy or oily layer left behind on the skin.

Skin barrier support

Hydrating formulas support the skin barrier, which stops the environmental stressor such as heat and pollution.

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Healthy glow

This type of skin looks smoother, brighter and more refreshed when used on a regular basis.

Overall, it is easy and convenient to use a serum during the summer. You can apply the serum using fingertips and two to three drops of the serum on the skin after cleansing your face or patting away sweat on your face. Give it time to dry, then put on the sunscreen or make up. To achieve results, apply the serum in the morning and evening as a component in your daily routine of skincare. Reapplication in the day is an added source of hydration in case your skin is fatigued or dehydrated.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.