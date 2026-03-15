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The heat, humidity and powerful sun in summer may wear out your skin. The skin is not used to high temperatures and humidity, thus it has a hard time balancing itself between excessive sweating and oil production and dehydration. Although sunscreen is an essential part of any skincare routine that cannot be compromised, dermatologists claim that another product is here to stay in your bag this season a lightweight hydrating face serum. Keeping the correct serum can also keep your skin fresh, moist and secure all day long.
According to The National Institute of Health, "HA is a hygroscopic molecule with the ability to bind 1000 times its volume in water. Due to this exceptionally strong water absorption property, HA is able to hydrate both the stratum corneum and the dermis"
A hydrating serum stored in your bag can work on your skin in a number of ways in summer:
One minute to use will replace the moisture when your skin is dry or tight.
Serums are absorbed fast and there is no heavy or oily layer left behind on the skin.
Hydrating formulas support the skin barrier, which stops the environmental stressor such as heat and pollution.
This type of skin looks smoother, brighter and more refreshed when used on a regular basis.
Overall, it is easy and convenient to use a serum during the summer. You can apply the serum using fingertips and two to three drops of the serum on the skin after cleansing your face or patting away sweat on your face. Give it time to dry, then put on the sunscreen or make up. To achieve results, apply the serum in the morning and evening as a component in your daily routine of skincare. Reapplication in the day is an added source of hydration in case your skin is fatigued or dehydrated.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
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