Summer Skincare Routine: 6 Tips To Take Care Of

The body's largest organ is the skin; here's how to care for it.

Our skin covers approximately 22 square feet in surface area, weighing around 8 pounds. It is a complex organ with multiple layers, functions and roles critical to our health and well-being. The skin contains three layers the epidermis, the dermis, and the subcutaneous tissue. The epidermis comprises cells that constantly regenerate, protecting environmental factors like heat, cold, and ultraviolet radiation. The dermis is the middle layer of collagen and elastin fibres, blood vessels, hair follicles, and sweat glands. Finally, the subcutaneous tissue is the deepest layer, primarily composed of fat cells that insulate and cushion the body. Skin act as a barrier between our internal organs and the outside environment. For example, it helps to regulate our body temperature by sweating when we're too hot and constricting blood vessels when we're too cold. In addition, the skin protects us from harmful bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. Therefore, caring for our skin is essential to maintaining health and function.

Chief Dermatologist Dr Monica Chahar & Director - Skin Decor, Dwarka- New Delhi share six tips to take care of:

Protect Your Skin from the Sun: UV (ultraviolet) radiation from the sun may severely damage the skin, increasing the chance of skin cancer and causing sunburn and premature ageing. Use sunscreen 30 SPF or greater daily, even on cloudy days, to protect your skin. In addition, avoid spending extended periods in the sun during peak hours, usually between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., by dressing protectively in long-sleeved shirts, trousers and hats. Follow a Healthy Diet: Our epidermis's overall condition and appearance can be significantly influenced by the foods we consume the nutrients our skin requires to remain healthy and radiant. In addition, berries, leafy greens, and nuts are foods rich in antioxidants that can help shield the skin from environmental harm. Moisturize Your Skin: Dry skin increases the chance of infection by causing cracking, itching, and irritation. Consistent hydration is crucial to avoiding parched skin. Apply a moisturiser after a shower or wash while the skin is still damp. This will aid in retaining moisture and keeping the epidermis hydrated. Get Enough Sleep: Our bodies' natural repair and regeneration processes, including those in the epidermis, depend on sleep. A dull complexion, puffiness, and black under-eye circles can result from sleep deprivation. Create a regular sleep schedule to help encourage good sleeping practices. Practice Good Hygiene:Skin health depends on good sanitation. To remove grime, oil, and dead skin cells, cleanse your face frequently with a mild cleanser. Using hot water can dry out your face and remove its natural oils. Also, avoid harsh soaps and scrubs that can harm your epidermis. Stay Hydrated: Dehydration cause dry, dull, flaky, exacerbating conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. Aim to drink more if you're engaging in physical activity or a hot, dry environment.

In conclusion: You can keep your skin healthy, glowing, and youthful-looking for years. Remember, healthy skin reflects a healthy body and mind, so take good care of yourself, and your skin will thank you!