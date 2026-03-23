Summer Skin Care: How to choose the right skin supplements for men based on your skin type

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
For a long time, skincare conversations in India were mostly directed at women. Men often kept things simple soap, maybe a face wash, and little else. But that quiet habit is slowly changing. Walk into a pharmacy or scroll through an online store today, and you will find more men asking questions about skin health. Pollution, stress, long working hours, and constant sun exposure have made many realise that skin care is not just about appearance. It is also about long-term health.
As this interest grows, so does the market for skin supplements. Capsules, powders, and effervescent tablets promise glow, hydration, or clearer skin. But with so many options available, many men are left wondering what actually works and what is simply marketing.
Dermatologists say the first step is understanding that healthy skin is influenced by both external care and internal nutrition. While moisturisers and sunscreen protect the surface, nutrients inside the body support processes like collagen production, hydration, and cell repair. This is where certain supplements have started gaining attention.
Collagen is one of the most talked-about ingredients. It is the protein that gives skin its structure and firmness. As people age, natural collagen production gradually declines, which can lead to dullness and fine lines. Some nutrition experts say collagen supplements made from hydrolysed marine sources are easier for the body to absorb because the proteins are broken down into smaller peptides.
Here are some key benefits of collagen for men:
Including collagen-supporting foods or supplements in your routine can help maintain overall health, strength, and appearance over time.
While popping a supplement to boost collagen is one of the easiest options, it does come with some unavoidable side effects. Therefore, instead of popping these pills or supplements, focus on your diet. Here are some of the most common food items in your kitchen that come packed with collagen:
Focusing on a balanced diet with these foods can help maintain healthy, glowing skin naturally without relying on supplements.
Another ingredient often discussed in skin health conversations is glutathione. Known for its antioxidant properties, glutathione helps the body manage oxidative stress caused by pollution and environmental exposure. In urban environments across India, where skin faces constant environmental stress, antioxidants are becoming part of many wellness routines.
Here are some key benefits of glutathione for the skin:
While glutathione can support healthier skin, it works best when combined with a balanced diet, hydration, sun protection, and a consistent skincare routine.
Another point experts often highlight is that not everyone needs the same supplement. Skin concerns can vary widely. Some people deal with dryness, others with uneven tone or environmental stress. Because of this, dermatologists recommend choosing supplements that match specific needs rather than randomly trying multiple products.
In the end, the real difference between useful supplements and marketing hype often comes down to informed choices. Ingredients with scientific backing, realistic expectations, and consistent routines tend to matter far more than flashy promises. As awareness continues to grow, many men are beginning to approach skin health with the same seriousness they bring to fitness or nutrition, quietly, steadily, and with a focus on long-term care.
Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information