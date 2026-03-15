Summer skin care: How to avoid tanning, sunburn and dryness of skin this season

Although skin care is not that easy during the summer season, with a little precaution you can possibly have healthy and radiant skin. Here are some essential summer skin care tips you wouldn't want to miss out:

The summer season can make a noticeable impact on the skin as the temperature increases and the sun gets stronger. Excessive heat, harsh ultraviolet (UV) radiation, dehydration and perspiration may cause usual skin issues like tan, sunburn and dryness.

Tips to avoid tanning, sunburn and skin dryness

Experts at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD)report that the skin is vulnerable to destruction when there is extended sun exposure without protection which increases the rate of ageing and exposes the skin to more dangers. Check out these essential summer skin care tips:

Wear sunscreen

Wearing sunscreen on a regular basis is one of the most significant actions to avoid sunburn and tanning. To prevent exposure of the skin to the UVA and UVB rays, dermatologists insist on the use of a broad-spectrum sunscreen that has a minimum of 30 SPF. The correct way to use sunscreen is to apply at least 15-20 min prior to going outside and reapply after every two hours particularly after sweating or swimming. Most individuals just use sunscreen in the morning and then never apply it again, yet it is important to apply it repeatedly after every couple of hours.

Stay hydrated

The hot weather increases the chances of dehydration that may cause the skin to look dull and dry. Ensure to drink adequate amount of water to maintain the natural level of moisture in the skin and take good care of the skin in general. In addition to drinking water you can also keep the body hydrated by consuming hydrating food like watermelon, cucumber and oranges to replenish the skin with essential vitamins.

Avoid peak sun hours

The other easy but significant technique of tanning and sunburn prevention is limiting exposure to the most sunny times. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that the UV radiation of the sun is the strongest on the days between 10 am and 4 pm. In case you need to go outside try to wear protective clothes like hats, sunglasses and light long-sleeved clothes to avoid direct contact with the sun.

Keep skin moisturised

Though summer typically leaves your skin oily, heat and sun rays can still leave the skin of its natural water. You can simply use a lightweight moisturiser to keep the skin barrier intact. Both gel-based and water-based moisturisers are recommended especially in summer since they do not make the skin sticky or thick.

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Gentle cleansing matters

Due to the summer season, pores may be blocked by sweat, pollution and sunscreen buildup. Cleansing your face two to three times a day, particularly during the summer season using a gentle cleanser will remove dirt and excess oil that can cause skin irritation.

Apply natural cooling remedies

Use aloe vera gel to calm down because it contains soothing agents that can reduce redness and irritation brought about by mild cases of sunburn. Provisional relief to heat and dryness can also be achieved using cool face masks that are prepared using such ingredients as cucumber or yoghurt.

Do not skip after-sun care

When the skin is irritated or sunburned after spending time outdoors, try using calming products based on aloe vera or other products that hydrate the skin and relieve the inflammation. Dermatologists advise you to avoid exposing your skin to the sun until the skin bounces back.

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