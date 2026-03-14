Summer hair fall management: 5 Best oils that can promote faster hair growth and improve scalp health

Summer Hair Care Tips: Which oil is best for reducing hair fall during summer? Scroll down to know the best hair oils that can promote faster hair growth naturally.

Summer hair fall management: 5 Best oils that can promote faster hair growth and improve scalp health

Summer Hair Growth Tips: Are you tired of seeing your hair all over your place? Although, losing a few strands is considered normal, experts suggest that losing too many hair a day can be a sign of something serious your hair needs attention! While there are several ways to keep the hair healthy and supple, in this article, we will talk about how a simple hair care routine can fix the issue from the roots.

Summer Hair Fall Causes: What To Know

Hair loss has become an increasingly common concern today, largely due to factors such as pollution, chronic stress, poor dietary habits, chemical-based hair treatments, and frequent heat styling. Over time, these can weaken the hair roots, damage the scalp, and lead to gradual thinning or breakage.

While the market is flooded with expensive hair care products that promise quick fixes, they don't always deliver lasting results. In many cases, turning to natural remedies can be a safer and more effective approach. Homemade hair oils prepared with simple kitchen ingredients can deeply nourish the scalp, improve blood circulation, strengthen hair follicles, and encourage healthier hair growth.

Best Oils To Promote Faster Hair Growth In Summer

Regularly massaging these natural oils into the scalp can help reduce hair fall, restore scalp health, and promote thicker, stronger hair over time. Here are the 6 most effective hair oils that can support hair growth and a healthy scalp.

Coconut Oil For Hair Growth

Coconut oil is believed to be the most effective oil to boost growth. It get absorbed deep into your hair shaft, reducing protein loss and strengthening roots. Heat of the coconut oil a bit and when it is lightly, warm, massage it on your scalp for good 10 to 15 minutes to boost blood circulation. Leave it overnight for better absorption. Using it regularly, will make your hair healthy and reduce breakage.

Onion Oil For Hair Growth

Onion oil is popular for promoting new hair growth as it contains sulphur. Elements like sulphur works to improve blood circulation to hair follicles and may help regroup thinning hair. You can make onion oil by heating onion juice with coconut oil and straining it. You can apply it twice a week to notice, reduce in hair fall and improved scalp health.

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Castor Oil For Faster Hair Growth

Castor oil is widely used for thick and faster hair growth. Rich in ricinoleic acid, it will help boost blood circulation in your scalp and nourish your dry scalp. Castor oil is thick in nature, so you cannot apply it directly to your scalp as it can cause irritation. Make sure to mix it with coconut or almond oil for easy application. Massage gently and rinse it off with a mild shampoo to avoid buildup.

Aloe Vera Oil For Hair Growth

Aloe vera has the property to soothe your scalp and help you get rid of dandruff. Aloe vera oil has the property to unclog hair follicles and balance scalp oil production. Heat aloe vera gel with coconut oil until it gets slightly thick. Apply regularly to calm irritation and support natural hair growth.

Curry Leaf Oil For Hair Growth

Curry leaf oil is best for preventing premature greying and hair fall. This oil is rich in antioxidants and amino acid, which help you strengthen hair roots. To make this oil, you can boil a few curry leaves in coconut oil until they turn black. Let the oil cool down, strain it, and apply to the scalp for strong and shinier hair.

Fenugreek Oil For Hair Fall Control

Fenugreek oil also called "Meethi," is known for reducing hair fall and boosting growth. Fenugreek oil nourishes follicles and improves hair texture. Soak fenugreek seeds, grind them, and heat with coconut oil. Use once or twice weekly for visible improvement.

Summer Hair Growth Plan: What To Follow Apart from Oiling?

While applying hair oil is important, it is also essential to note that oil cannot solve the problem on its own. You are also required to eat healthily, live healthily, and stay stress-free to ensure your hair stays healthy and free from issues. Some of the most effective tips for keeping your hair healthy include:

Drink lots of water and stay hydrated. Tie your hair nicely (not too tight) while sleeping Use a satin pillow cover Eat fresh fruits and vegetables

And, most importantly, follow a healthy routine. Exercise regularly to keep the blood flowing inside your system - this can help boost hair growth. Try to avoid using too much heating equipment to style your hair, avoid harsh shampoos, and on the top of everything, keep stress at bay. Practice mindfullness and yoga exercises to stay calm and stress-free.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: While natural and homemade oils have no side effects, experts still recommend consulting a professional before making any changes to your daily routine. In case you are facing excessive hair fall issues, make sure to get your blood tests done to understand if this is just seasonal or if something serious is hiding behind.