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Summer hair fall control: 100 Best oils to mix with castor oil for new hair growth based on your hair type

Summer hair fall control tips: How to keep your scalp healthy? Do not just simply apply castor oil, instead, mix other oils into it based on your hair type and concern to help get new hair, strengthen your strands, and promote better overall scalp health.

Summer hair fall control: 100 Best oils to mix with castor oil for new hair growth based on your hair type
Summer hair fall control: 100 Best oils to mix with castor oil for new hair growth based on your hair type

Written by Satata Karmakar |Updated : March 17, 2026 9:04 PM IST

Hairfall - the term that scares almost everyone is not just a condition but can trigger severe anxiety and even switch on the panic mode if not managed. From extreme stress levels to unhealthy lifestyle habits, there are several factors that contribute to poor hair health.

Summer Hair Fall Control Tips: What To Keep In Mind?

While there are several ways to control hair fall and promote better scalp health, in this article, we will tell you the top 100 most effective oils that you can mix to castor oil and get your locks on board the healthy train. Castor oil, derived from the castor bean plant (Ricinus communis), is an excellent Ayurvedic oil that comes packed with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that helps in keeping the scalp clean and healthy. In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com Dr B.L Jangid, a renowned dermatologist, explained that the primary reason why hair fall increases is that the scalp is either too oily or is not managed well. Remember, scalp health can only boost hair growth and stop hair fall as well.

Which Oil Is Best For Hair Growth?

Out of all the home remedies, today we will talk about benefits of castor oil for hair growth and scalp health.

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Can castor oil alone help manage scalp and hair health? Although it's an excellent oil that helps boost hair health, the texture of this oil doesn't allow it to get absorbed into the scalp and hair. Therefore, the best way to extract the goodness of this oil is by mixing it with other, lighter-textured hair oils and then massaging it on the scalp and into the hair. Scroll down to know the top 100 hair oils that you can mix with castor oil - that can help stop hair fall, and promote new hair growth naturally.

100 Oils To Mix With Castor Oil For Hair Fall Control And Hair Growth

Since it can be confusing for a lot of people to select the right hair oil, here is a breakdown of the best oil that can be mixed with castor oil to promote better hair health, new hair growth and support a healthy scalp - all based on your hair type:

No.Oil NameSuitable Hair TypeKey Benefits
1Coconut OilFor damaged and dry hairCoconut oil with castor oil helps in restoring the natural oil of the hair and locks moisture on the scalp.
2Almond OilDry, damaged hairAlmond oil is rich in vitamin E that provides the hair with strength and shine.
3Olive OilFrizzy, dry hairOlive oil is known for providing the required moisture to the hair and scalp.
4Argan OilFrizzy, dull hairArgan oil helps repair hair damage and add shine naturally.
5Jojoba OilOily scalpBest for oily and greasy scalp and hair texture. Controls sebum production.
6Amla OilWeak, thinning hairPromotes hair growth and strengthens roots.
7Bhringraj OilHair fallAn Ayurvedic formula for stimulating healthy and new hair growth.
8Sesame OilDry scalpSesame oil or til ka tel helps improve scalp health and promote better blood circulation.
9Mustard OilThick hairMustard oil is best for boosting blood flow. It helps strengthen the hair follicles.
10Neem OilDandruff-proneNeem oil is antifungal. It helps treat scalp infections and dandruff.
11Tea Tree OilOily, dandruffTea tree oil with castor oil helps clear the scalp buildup.
12Rosemary OilHair thinningRosemary oil is great for boosting blood circulation and promoting hair growth.
13Lavender OilAll hair typesLavender oil helps reduce stress-related hair fall.
14Peppermint OilOily scalpPeppermint oil helps stimulate hair follicles.
15Onion OilHair fallOnion oil is great for strengthening the roots and reducing hair breakage chances.
16Garlic OilWeak hairGarlic oil may sound off, but it is great for improving the scalp health
17Grapeseed OilFine hairThis lightweight oil helps add naural shine
18Avocado OilDry hairAvocado oil with castor oil is a great mix for the hair that requires deep conditioning.
19Sunflower OilNormal hairSoftens and hydrates
20Flaxseed OilThin hairOmega-3 boosts growth
21Walnut OilWeak hairNourishes scalp
22Macadamia OilDry, brittleRestores elasticity
23Apricot OilSensitive scalpGentle nourishment
24Pumpkin Seed OilHair thinningBlocks DHT
25Black Seed OilHair fallStrengthens follicles
26Hibiscus OilDamaged hairPrevents breakage
27Curry Leaf OilPremature greyingBoosts melanin
28Fenugreek OilHair fallStrengthens roots
29Brahmi OilStress-related hair fallCalms scalp
30Eucalyptus OilItchy scalpRefreshes scalp
31Clove OilWeak hairImproves circulation
32Basil OilHair fallStrengthens strands
33Chamomile OilSensitive scalpSoothes irritation
34Cedarwood OilThinning hairPromotes growth
35Lemongrass OilOily scalpControls dandruff
36Sage OilWeak hairStrengthens roots
37Thyme OilHair thinningStimulates follicles
38Ylang Ylang OilDry hairImproves texture
39Marula OilFrizzy hairSmoothens hair
40Baobab OilDry scalpDeep hydration
41Kukui Nut OilDamaged hairRepairs dryness
42Tamanu OilScalp issuesHealing properties
43Rice Bran OilDull hairAdds shine and provides better hair health.
44Wheat Germ OilWeak hairThis oil is rich in Vitamin E that helps promote better hair health.
45Corn OilDry hairSoftens hair and helps manage hair breakage.
46Soybean OilNormal hairMoisturises the scalp but only what is needed without causing sebum accumulation.
47Peanut OilThick hairNourishes scalp and promotes hair growth.
48Hazelnut OilOily scalpControls oily scalp and dandruff buildups.
49Pistachio OilDry hairStrengthens strands
50Pomegranate OilAging hairBoosts regeneration
51Rosehip OilDamaged hairRepairs scalp
52Sea Buckthorn OilWeak hairPromotes growth
53Safflower OilDry hairImproves moisture
54Evening Primrose OilHair fallHormonal balance
55Borage OilWeak hairStrengthens follicles
56Calendula OilSensitive scalpSoothes irritation
57Arnica OilHair fallArnica oil helps improve blood flow.
58Horsetail OilThin hairSilica oil helps boost hair growth.
59Nettle OilHair fallThis oil helps reduce hair shedding.
60Ginseng OilWeak hairStimulates roots
61Licorice OilDry scalpSoothes inflammation
62Gotu Kola OilWeak hairImproves circulation
63Shikakai OilDull hairNatural cleanser
64Reetha OilOily scalpRemoves buildup
65Kapoor OilDandruffReduces itching
66Camphor OilItchy scalpCooling effect
67Henna OilWeak hairStrengthens strands
68Indigo OilHair darkeningEnhances color
69Mulethi OilDry hairNourishes scalp
70Ashwagandha OilStress hair fallReduces shedding
71Amla Seed OilHair fallStrengthens roots
72Bhringraj Extract OilThinning hairBoosts regrowth
73Neem Seed OilDandruffAntibacterial
74Tulsi OilWeak hairStrengthens roots
75Mint OilOily scalpRefreshes scalp
76Orange OilDull hairAdds shine
77Lemon OilOily scalpControls oil
78Bergamot OilDandruffImproves scalp health and promotes new hair growth.
79Patchouli OilDry scalpHydrates the hair, and helps lock the moisture.
80Frankincense OilWeak hairHelps strengthen the roots, thus encouraging new hair growth.
81Myrrh OilDry hairRepairs hair damage, and provides the hair the right amount of nutrients to grow.
82Sandalwood OilSensitive scalpSoothes irritation and manages dandruff issues.
83Vetiver OilDry scalpProvides deep nourishment and encourage new hair growth.
84Blue Tansy OilIrritated scalpAnti-inflammatory in nature, this oil helps keep the roots healthy
85Helichrysum OilDamaged hairRepairs hair tissues, and boosts blood flow on the scalp.
86Copaiba OilWeak hairStrengthens the roots naturally.
87Tamala OilHair fallTamala oil helps improve scalp health.
88Bay Leaf OilHair thinningThis oil helps stimulate proper hair growth.
89Carrot Seed OilDry hairThis oil helps in keeping the hair nourished and scalp properly healthy.
90Tomato Seed OilDull hairThis oil helps add better shine to the hair.
91Kiwi Seed OilWeak hairRich in vitamins, kiwi seed oil is best for managing roots' health.
92Strawberry Seed OilFine hairProvides lightweight hydration to the hair
93Raspberry Seed OilDry hairIf your hair is greasy and oily, you can mix this oil with castor oil for better hair growth.
94Blueberry Seed OilAging hairThis oil is rich in antioxidants that help restore hair health.
95Blackberry Seed OilWeak hairThis oil helps strengthen the roots, thus promoting better hair health.
96Cranberry Seed OilDry scalpThis oil helps keep the scalp well hydrated to promote better hair health.
97Papaya Seed OilDull hairBest for revitalising the hair and scalp.
98Mango Seed OilDry hairFor those dealing with dry and frizzy hair, this oil with castor oil is the best hair oil combo.
99Banana OilFrizzy hairBanana oil is awesome for managing frizzy and dry hair.
100Guava Seed OilHair fallGuava oil helps promote better hair growth.

Hair Fall Control Tips: Can Castor Oil Alone Help Grow New Hair?

Hair oiling is just one pillar that holds better hair health. Apart from oiling the hair weekly, followed by a hair wash, one should also ensure that he/she is taking proper care of his/her diet and lifestyle routine. Some expert-backed tips for better hair growth include:

  1. Eat healthy: Follow a healthy diet routine - one that has fresh fruits and vegetables. Your diet should have greens, salads, and protein - all that the hair requires to stay healthy and grow naturally.
  2. Avoid smoking: Yes, you read that right! Smoking not only affects your lungs but also affects your hair health. Excessive smoking can trigger hair fall and breakage.
  3. Stay hydrated: One of the primary reasons why seasonal hair fall is a major concern is that people often tend to lower their water intake as the season changes.
  4. Avoid excessive alcohol intake: Yes, even alcohol can cause hair fall and invite issues such as baldness and alopecia. Drink in moderation, and avoid it completely if you are already dealing with hair fall.
  5. Manage stress levels: Stress can also contribute to hair fall. Manage it before you lose all your hair!

Apart from all these, ensure to live an active lifestyle to avoid unwanted hair health problems. Stay healthy from within, to look healthy from outside.

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About the Author

Satata Karmakar

Satata Karmakar is a health journalist and Assistant News Editor at TheHealthSite.com with over a decade of experience in digital and print media. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has previously worked with leading media organisations including ... Read More