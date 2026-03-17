Summer hair fall control: 100 Best oils to mix with castor oil for new hair growth based on your hair type

Summer hair fall control tips: How to keep your scalp healthy? Do not just simply apply castor oil, instead, mix other oils into it based on your hair type and concern to help get new hair, strengthen your strands, and promote better overall scalp health.

Summer hair fall control: 100 Best oils to mix with castor oil for new hair growth based on your hair type

Hairfall - the term that scares almost everyone is not just a condition but can trigger severe anxiety and even switch on the panic mode if not managed. From extreme stress levels to unhealthy lifestyle habits, there are several factors that contribute to poor hair health.

Summer Hair Fall Control Tips: What To Keep In Mind?

While there are several ways to control hair fall and promote better scalp health, in this article, we will tell you the top 100 most effective oils that you can mix to castor oil and get your locks on board the healthy train. Castor oil, derived from the castor bean plant (Ricinus communis), is an excellent Ayurvedic oil that comes packed with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that helps in keeping the scalp clean and healthy. In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com Dr B.L Jangid, a renowned dermatologist, explained that the primary reason why hair fall increases is that the scalp is either too oily or is not managed well. Remember, scalp health can only boost hair growth and stop hair fall as well.

Which Oil Is Best For Hair Growth?

Out of all the home remedies, today we will talk about benefits of castor oil for hair growth and scalp health.

Can castor oil alone help manage scalp and hair health? Although it's an excellent oil that helps boost hair health, the texture of this oil doesn't allow it to get absorbed into the scalp and hair. Therefore, the best way to extract the goodness of this oil is by mixing it with other, lighter-textured hair oils and then massaging it on the scalp and into the hair. Scroll down to know the top 100 hair oils that you can mix with castor oil - that can help stop hair fall, and promote new hair growth naturally.

100 Oils To Mix With Castor Oil For Hair Fall Control And Hair Growth

Since it can be confusing for a lot of people to select the right hair oil, here is a breakdown of the best oil that can be mixed with castor oil to promote better hair health, new hair growth and support a healthy scalp - all based on your hair type:

No. Oil Name Suitable Hair Type Key Benefits 1 Coconut Oil For damaged and dry hair Coconut oil with castor oil helps in restoring the natural oil of the hair and locks moisture on the scalp. 2 Almond Oil Dry, damaged hair Almond oil is rich in vitamin E that provides the hair with strength and shine. 3 Olive Oil Frizzy, dry hair Olive oil is known for providing the required moisture to the hair and scalp. 4 Argan Oil Frizzy, dull hair Argan oil helps repair hair damage and add shine naturally. 5 Jojoba Oil Oily scalp Best for oily and greasy scalp and hair texture. Controls sebum production. 6 Amla Oil Weak, thinning hair Promotes hair growth and strengthens roots. 7 Bhringraj Oil Hair fall An Ayurvedic formula for stimulating healthy and new hair growth. 8 Sesame Oil Dry scalp Sesame oil or til ka tel helps improve scalp health and promote better blood circulation. 9 Mustard Oil Thick hair Mustard oil is best for boosting blood flow. It helps strengthen the hair follicles. 10 Neem Oil Dandruff-prone Neem oil is antifungal. It helps treat scalp infections and dandruff. 11 Tea Tree Oil Oily, dandruff Tea tree oil with castor oil helps clear the scalp buildup. 12 Rosemary Oil Hair thinning Rosemary oil is great for boosting blood circulation and promoting hair growth. 13 Lavender Oil All hair types Lavender oil helps reduce stress-related hair fall. 14 Peppermint Oil Oily scalp Peppermint oil helps stimulate hair follicles. 15 Onion Oil Hair fall Onion oil is great for strengthening the roots and reducing hair breakage chances. 16 Garlic Oil Weak hair Garlic oil may sound off, but it is great for improving the scalp health 17 Grapeseed Oil Fine hair This lightweight oil helps add naural shine 18 Avocado Oil Dry hair Avocado oil with castor oil is a great mix for the hair that requires deep conditioning. 19 Sunflower Oil Normal hair Softens and hydrates 20 Flaxseed Oil Thin hair Omega-3 boosts growth 21 Walnut Oil Weak hair Nourishes scalp 22 Macadamia Oil Dry, brittle Restores elasticity 23 Apricot Oil Sensitive scalp Gentle nourishment 24 Pumpkin Seed Oil Hair thinning Blocks DHT 25 Black Seed Oil Hair fall Strengthens follicles 26 Hibiscus Oil Damaged hair Prevents breakage 27 Curry Leaf Oil Premature greying Boosts melanin 28 Fenugreek Oil Hair fall Strengthens roots 29 Brahmi Oil Stress-related hair fall Calms scalp 30 Eucalyptus Oil Itchy scalp Refreshes scalp 31 Clove Oil Weak hair Improves circulation 32 Basil Oil Hair fall Strengthens strands 33 Chamomile Oil Sensitive scalp Soothes irritation 34 Cedarwood Oil Thinning hair Promotes growth 35 Lemongrass Oil Oily scalp Controls dandruff 36 Sage Oil Weak hair Strengthens roots 37 Thyme Oil Hair thinning Stimulates follicles 38 Ylang Ylang Oil Dry hair Improves texture 39 Marula Oil Frizzy hair Smoothens hair 40 Baobab Oil Dry scalp Deep hydration 41 Kukui Nut Oil Damaged hair Repairs dryness 42 Tamanu Oil Scalp issues Healing properties 43 Rice Bran Oil Dull hair Adds shine and provides better hair health. 44 Wheat Germ Oil Weak hair This oil is rich in Vitamin E that helps promote better hair health. 45 Corn Oil Dry hair Softens hair and helps manage hair breakage. 46 Soybean Oil Normal hair Moisturises the scalp but only what is needed without causing sebum accumulation. 47 Peanut Oil Thick hair Nourishes scalp and promotes hair growth. 48 Hazelnut Oil Oily scalp Controls oily scalp and dandruff buildups. 49 Pistachio Oil Dry hair Strengthens strands 50 Pomegranate Oil Aging hair Boosts regeneration 51 Rosehip Oil Damaged hair Repairs scalp 52 Sea Buckthorn Oil Weak hair Promotes growth 53 Safflower Oil Dry hair Improves moisture 54 Evening Primrose Oil Hair fall Hormonal balance 55 Borage Oil Weak hair Strengthens follicles 56 Calendula Oil Sensitive scalp Soothes irritation 57 Arnica Oil Hair fall Arnica oil helps improve blood flow. 58 Horsetail Oil Thin hair Silica oil helps boost hair growth. 59 Nettle Oil Hair fall This oil helps reduce hair shedding. 60 Ginseng Oil Weak hair Stimulates roots 61 Licorice Oil Dry scalp Soothes inflammation 62 Gotu Kola Oil Weak hair Improves circulation 63 Shikakai Oil Dull hair Natural cleanser 64 Reetha Oil Oily scalp Removes buildup 65 Kapoor Oil Dandruff Reduces itching 66 Camphor Oil Itchy scalp Cooling effect 67 Henna Oil Weak hair Strengthens strands 68 Indigo Oil Hair darkening Enhances color 69 Mulethi Oil Dry hair Nourishes scalp 70 Ashwagandha Oil Stress hair fall Reduces shedding 71 Amla Seed Oil Hair fall Strengthens roots 72 Bhringraj Extract Oil Thinning hair Boosts regrowth 73 Neem Seed Oil Dandruff Antibacterial 74 Tulsi Oil Weak hair Strengthens roots 75 Mint Oil Oily scalp Refreshes scalp 76 Orange Oil Dull hair Adds shine 77 Lemon Oil Oily scalp Controls oil 78 Bergamot Oil Dandruff Improves scalp health and promotes new hair growth. 79 Patchouli Oil Dry scalp Hydrates the hair, and helps lock the moisture. 80 Frankincense Oil Weak hair Helps strengthen the roots, thus encouraging new hair growth. 81 Myrrh Oil Dry hair Repairs hair damage, and provides the hair the right amount of nutrients to grow. 82 Sandalwood Oil Sensitive scalp Soothes irritation and manages dandruff issues. 83 Vetiver Oil Dry scalp Provides deep nourishment and encourage new hair growth. 84 Blue Tansy Oil Irritated scalp Anti-inflammatory in nature, this oil helps keep the roots healthy 85 Helichrysum Oil Damaged hair Repairs hair tissues, and boosts blood flow on the scalp. 86 Copaiba Oil Weak hair Strengthens the roots naturally. 87 Tamala Oil Hair fall Tamala oil helps improve scalp health. 88 Bay Leaf Oil Hair thinning This oil helps stimulate proper hair growth. 89 Carrot Seed Oil Dry hair This oil helps in keeping the hair nourished and scalp properly healthy. 90 Tomato Seed Oil Dull hair This oil helps add better shine to the hair. 91 Kiwi Seed Oil Weak hair Rich in vitamins, kiwi seed oil is best for managing roots' health. 92 Strawberry Seed Oil Fine hair Provides lightweight hydration to the hair 93 Raspberry Seed Oil Dry hair If your hair is greasy and oily, you can mix this oil with castor oil for better hair growth. 94 Blueberry Seed Oil Aging hair This oil is rich in antioxidants that help restore hair health. 95 Blackberry Seed Oil Weak hair This oil helps strengthen the roots, thus promoting better hair health. 96 Cranberry Seed Oil Dry scalp This oil helps keep the scalp well hydrated to promote better hair health. 97 Papaya Seed Oil Dull hair Best for revitalising the hair and scalp. 98 Mango Seed Oil Dry hair For those dealing with dry and frizzy hair, this oil with castor oil is the best hair oil combo. 99 Banana Oil Frizzy hair Banana oil is awesome for managing frizzy and dry hair. 100 Guava Seed Oil Hair fall Guava oil helps promote better hair growth.

Hair Fall Control Tips: Can Castor Oil Alone Help Grow New Hair?

Hair oiling is just one pillar that holds better hair health. Apart from oiling the hair weekly, followed by a hair wash, one should also ensure that he/she is taking proper care of his/her diet and lifestyle routine. Some expert-backed tips for better hair growth include:

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Eat healthy: Follow a healthy diet routine - one that has fresh fruits and vegetables. Your diet should have greens, salads, and protein - all that the hair requires to stay healthy and grow naturally. Avoid smoking: Yes, you read that right! Smoking not only affects your lungs but also affects your hair health. Excessive smoking can trigger hair fall and breakage. Stay hydrated: One of the primary reasons why seasonal hair fall is a major concern is that people often tend to lower their water intake as the season changes. Avoid excessive alcohol intake: Yes, even alcohol can cause hair fall and invite issues such as baldness and alopecia. Drink in moderation, and avoid it completely if you are already dealing with hair fall. Manage stress levels: Stress can also contribute to hair fall. Manage it before you lose all your hair!

Apart from all these, ensure to live an active lifestyle to avoid unwanted hair health problems. Stay healthy from within, to look healthy from outside.

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