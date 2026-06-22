Summer hair care tips: 5 expert ways to prevent hair colour fading, dryness and dullness

Protect your coloured hair this summer with easy expert tips to reduce fading, dryness and dullness while keeping your hair soft, shiny and healthy.

Summer hair care tips (Image AI Generated)

Hair colouring can give new life to your appearance instantly, but during the summer keeping your new hair care salon look can be anything but easy. Coloured hair will fade rapidly under strong UV light, sweat, humidity, chlorine water and washing it regularly. Hair can also be lifeless, dry and rough in the summer heat. Be it highlights, global colour or fashion shades, the post-care of your hair is crucial to render your health and beauty for a longer time.

Below are 5 simple tips to help avoid hair colour fading, dryness and dullness in the summer.

1. Use A Sulphate-Free Shampoo

Harsh or damaging shampoos are one of the main factors behind the rapid fading of hair colour. The natural oils and colour pigments can be removed from hair by sulphates. As the summer months approach, when the hair is already under the sun's heat, it can only aggravate the damage.

2. Protect Hair From Sun Exposure

Hair is affected by the harmful UV rays in the same way as skin. Hair colour can lose its vibrancy and luster in the sun if sun exposure is excessive. Shades of blonde, burgundy, copper or fashion colours are particularly susceptible to fading when exposed to direct sunlight.

3. Deep Condition Regularly

During the summer months, the heat and dry weather can cause dry, brittle, frizzy coloured hair. Deep conditioners will replenish moisture and softness and enhance luster.

Apply a nourishing hair mask or deep conditioner weekly, or once a day if needed. Some ingredients (including argan oil, coconut oil, shea butter and keratin) can help restore damaged areas and keep your skin moisturized. A light, leave-in hair conditioner can also prevent tangles and dryness when fresh of washing.

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4. Avoid Excessive Heat Styling

If you use straighteners, curling irons and blow dryers regularly then these will make your coloured hair weaker and cause fading. When it comes to heat styling, it takes moisture out of hair and results in dull and brittle hair.

Avoid using heat styling devices as much as possible during summers. When possible dry hair naturally. When styling with heat, cover the hair with a heat protectant spray beforehand to reduce damage.

5. Rinse Hair After Swimming

Coloured hair can be adversely imapacted by chlorine in swimming pools. The amazing compound, chlorine, also not only dries out the hair, but may also alter the coloration of certain hair colors, particularly light hues. Hair may also become rough and dry due to salt water from beaches.

Shampoo hair straight after swimming. Leaving in hairs prior to entering the pool can help provide a protective layer on the hair.

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