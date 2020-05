Lime contains vitamin C which is good for skin. This lip balm recipe will keep your lips soft and fresh through the day.

With the advent of summer comes a host of skin related problems. The harsh heat and the dryness of these hot months can make your lips dry. Lips don't contain oil glands like other parts of your skin, and this is why they often dry out and become chapped. Because of this dryness, you may frequently lick your lips. This strips moisture from the lips and the problem of dryness becomes worse. It is important to keep your lips hydrated during this weather to prevent this condition. According to some studies, using chemical-laden lip balms can also cause chapped lips.

To deal with this problem, we reveal a few DIY, chemical-free lip balms made with interesting summer ingredients. Here are 3 recipes for you.

Aloe vera lip balm

Aloe vera has moisturizing properties and is one of the most beneficial summer herbs when it comes to taking care of the skin and beauty. Aloe vera gel is loaded with water content and will keep your lips hydrated.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon aloe vera gel

1/2 teaspoon coconut oil

How to

Mix aloe vera gel and coconut oil together until the mixture turns slightly smooth.

Store it in a container and use.

Note: You may also add a few drops of any essential oil if it is available.

Tinted Raspberry lip balm

Raspberry is a lovely ingredient to have in a DIY lip balm and you won’t even have to use a lipstick if you have a tinted lip balm. The omega 9 oleic acid present in the fruit protects the skin from the sun, moisturizes and repairs the skin from a cellular level.

Ingredients

1/2 a teaspoon of beeswax

1/2 a teaspoon of freeze-dried raspberries (ground to a fine powder)

1 to 2 tablespoon of coconut oil

A small container to store the lip balm

How to

Use a double boiler to combine the coconut oil and beeswax. Once the mixture is melted, remove it from the flame.

Add the ground raspberries and mix well to combine the ingredients.

Transfer the balm to a small container. The balm will harden in about 10 minutes. If you want harder consistency, you need to add 1 teaspoon of beeswax instead of 1/2.

Refreshing lime lip balm

Lime contains vitamin C which is good for skin. This lip balm recipe will keep your lips soft and fresh through the day.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

2 teaspoon of beeswax

2 teaspoons of cocoa butter

2 teaspoon of almond oil

Around 15 drops of line essential oil

A small container to store the lip balm

How to