Struggling with Cystic acne? Here’s everything you need to know

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One of the most extreme forms of acne is cystic acne, and when you have this kind of acne, you are already aware of how painful and frustrating it is. The cystic acne, unlike usual pimples, forms well under the skin, thus forming large huge, reddish and painful bumps which do not necessarily come to a head. The first step to having clearer and healthier skin is to get to know what it is and how to take effective care of it.
Cystic acne is a condition caused by the blockage of pores with oil, dead cells, and bacteria, which results in inflammation of the skin in the deepest layers. The effect of this is soft, pus-filled cysts, which may be tender or painful to touch. It usually appears on the face, the chest, back and shoulders.
Hormonal changes are usually associated with this type of acne and, and that is why this kind of acne is often observed in teenagers, but adults, particularly, women, are not deprived of it.
Cystic acne can be caused by many factors, which includes:
Pubertal, menstrual or stress-related fluctuations can make the production of oil rise.
Oil skin can easily block the pores
The bacteria that cause acne live in obstructed pores.
Your chances can be improved by having a family history of severe acne.
The diets and stress that contain a lot of sugar and milk can aggravate the breakouts.
Cystic acne can be easily differentiated from mild acne. Look out for:
Since the cystic acne develops deep inside the skin, it will only worsen when squeezed, resulting in permanent scars.
Therapy of cystic acne may take more than only over-the-counter products. The following are some of the effective treatment options:
To lessen inflammation and clear pores dermatologists can prescribe prescription creams that include retinoids or antibiotics.
More drastic methods include oral antibiotics or hormonal therapy such as birth control pills, which can be used to control the production of oil. In severe chronic cystic acne, the isotretinoin can be prescribed, which is a potent drug, and it will act upon all the significant factors that lead to acnes.
Chemical peels, laser therapy or corticosteroid injections are treatment methods, which may reduce the inflammation and accelerate the healing process.
A mild skincare regimen is very important. Apply a light cleanser, oil-free moisturizer, non-comedogenic products so as not to further block the pores.
In case your acne is painful, long lasting, or scarring, it is best to visit a dermatologist. Early intervention will save your skin in the long run and make you confident. With this knowledge of its causes and how to take good care of your skin, you can be able to have control of your skin and lessen the breakouts in the long run. The quality of having clear and healthy skin is consistency, patience, and professional advice.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
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