Stress-Triggered Beauty Problems: Look Good By Feeling Good

Physical stress, in terms of fatigue, nutritional deficiencies, or even in some medical conditions, can take a toll on the skin.

Stress has assumed greater dimensions in today's world. Hectic schedules and business commitments, responsibilities, demands and challenges all these put the body and mind under stress. The result is an increase in stress-related ailments. But, apart from health, many skin and hair problems are also stress-related, like acne, pigmentation, hair loss, dark circles, puffy eyes, can be triggered off by stress. Yes, beauty problems too can be triggered off, or aggravated by stress. That is why looking good is also about feeling great.

STRESS AND BEAUTY: WHAT'S THE LINK?

The body releases adrenaline at times of stress. Adrenaline takes blood away from the skin and sends it to the muscles. That is why the skin can feel cold, clammy and look pale during times of stress. The sebaceous (oil-producing) glands are also stimulated during stress and begin to secrete more oil on to the skin surface. This can cause skin congestion, pimples and spots.

BEAUTY PERILS OF PHYSICAL STRESS

Physical stress, in terms of fatigue, nutritional deficiencies, or even in some medical conditions, can show up in the form of dark circles, dull skin and lack of glow due to a sluggish circulation, signs of premature ageing and a general lack of vitality.

WHY YOU NEED TO AVOID MENTAL STRESS

Mental stress can trigger off or aggravate skin problems like acne, rashes and even dark patches.

The scalp being an extension of the skin, stress can also affect the scalp, by aggravating dandruff and is even thought to play a role in hair loss, particularly in alopecia. Mental stress, leading to lack of sleep, can give rise to dark circles, puffy eyes, dull skin and hair. Lack of vitality reflects on both skin and hair.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

You can take matters in your own hands and banish stress from your life to look beautiful always.

Exercise daily

Daily exercise is the best way of counteracting the effects of stress, both physically and mentally.

Physical activity helps to use up the excess adrenaline, which is released during stress.

It also helps to remove feelings of frustrations, anxiety and other such 'stressful' feelings.

Exercise also stimulates blood circulation and this benefits both skin and scalp. The skin and scalp are actually fed by nutrients from the blood stream.

Exercise helps to add a glow.

It also helps the body get rid of toxins and waste materials too.

Deep breathing

Deep breathing exercises, like yogic pranayama are extremely helpful in coping with stress. It also improves oxygenation, as does regular exercise. This improves blood circulation to the skin surface too.

Try relaxation techniques

A few techniques of conscious relaxation should be built into the daily routine. This helps to avoid muscular tension and mental stress, apart from helping to reduce stress. In recent times, meditation has evoked a great deal of interest. Many people have actually incorporated it into their daily routine. It has great benefits in terms of calming the mind and reducing stress.

Sleep well

Adequate and regular sleep is also very important to maintain natural beauty and delay the manifestation of aging signs. Lack of sleep reflects itself on the skin and eyes. The skin looks pale and dull and fatigue shows up in the eyes. During sleep, the body is most relaxed and the essential body processes slow down. This is when the repair and restoration process goes on and the renewal of new cells speeds up.

Try massage

Massage of the skin brings about relaxation. Facial and body massages have great benefits in this respect. In fact, a foot massage is ideal for removing fatigue and reducing stress. Massage stimulates blood circulation and helps in removing toxins and wastes. Aromatherapy massage with essential oils also helps. The essential oils of flowers and herbs have calming, relaxing and refreshing effects. Indeed, freedom from stress is one of the prime requisites for beauty.

(The article is contributed by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)

