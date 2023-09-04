Stress Taking A Toll On Your Skin? All You Need To Know About The Signs And Symptoms

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Did you know, stress does not just affect our mental and physical health but also can take a toll on our skin? When we are stressed, our body reacts to it with a chemical response which makes our skin more reactive and sensitive. Sensitive skin can suffer from a variety of problems starting from rashes and pimples to medical conditions. Increased stress results in changes in some of our hormones like cortisol. When the cortisol level in the body increases, our glands signal our skin to produce more oil. This is why we may get more break outs, more pimples and more rashes on our skin. Oily skin makes us more prone to break outs.
Conditions like eczema, psoriasis, rosacea can get triggered due to stress as well. These are all auto-immune conditions which take a physical appearance on our skin. Doctors recommend people undergoing these conditions to practice exercises that can ease stress instead of aggravating it. These conditions can be kept under control but if triggered, can be painful and uncomfortable.
Aside from these auto-immune conditions, stress can also trigger hives, various kinds of skin rashes and trigger a flare-up of fever blisters.
Stress is certainly difficult to cope with. During the time, we may not feel like take care of our health be it mental or physical. Stress impacts our routine and this also takes a toll on our daily skin care routine. We may stop taking care of our skin just because of stress. Lack of care for skin can also aggravate your conditions and make your skin look dull and tired.
What to do and what not to do? Here are 10 tips for you:
