Give a girl a good-hair day and she’ll conquer the world. Sounds like a haircare product’s tagline, isn’t it? Well, a bad hair day is a messy, cumbersome affair. It becomes even worse when one is having to deal with frizzy or static hair.

WHAT GIVES YOU STATIC HAIR?

Static hair is a common condition which occurs when an electric charge builds up in your hair due to friction or humidity. This electric charge creates a repulsion effect among your hair strands, making them frizzy and unmanageable. Additionally, lack of humidity and moisture in the air, especially during the winter, aggravate this condition: Static hair.

HOW TO GET RID OF STATIC HAIR

Fortunately, haircare products like oils and conditioners have been designed to manage the issue and make your hair less frizzy and more manageable. Here we are, with a few tips on keeping your lovely locks static free and smooth.

Use a moisturizing shampoo

The easiest way to deal with frizzy and static hair is keeping them moisturized. Experts suggest that washing your hair with a moisturizing shampoo can help in fighting dry hair. This restores your scalp’s natural balance of oil and moisture.

Don’t use products with drying ingredients

If you have frizzy hair, avoid shampoos and conditioners with sulfates. They are drying agents. Alcohol is another ingredient that saps your hair of its moisture. It is found in hair styling range, gels and shampoos.

Don’t forget the conditioner

It is extremely important for your hair to retain moisture in order to stay healthy. Yes, the shampoo is doing its bit but a conditioner is especially designed to counteract static and frizzy hair. However, if your work requires you to stay out in the sun most of the times then you carry a small size bottle of a leave-in hair oil or conditioner. Applying it on your hair gently before stepping out will help in maintaining the smoothness of your hair.

Try deep conditioning mask or treatment

If all these don’t work, then try a deep-conditioning mask or treatment. This can be done occasionally like once a week or so in order to get the shine and softness back. Consult a hair expert for this.