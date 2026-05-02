Stages of male baldness: 7 Norwood Scale levels that define hair loss progression

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 2, 2026 12:08 PM IST
Hair loss rarely starts in a dramatic way rather it begins in a subtle manner with a slightly higher temple and more visible scalp in the glare of day or a parting that was not there before. While most men can ignore these early symptoms hair experts claim that hair loss is a systematic process that must not be overlooked.
As Dr. Venkateswara Rao Medasani, MBBS, DD (Cardiff), Founder of GOGLO Hospitals puts it male pattern baldness occurs in specific phases yet the majority of individuals only realize it when it has already become severe. This is the reason why it is best to learn the pattern early on in life to be able to control it. Never heard of the Norwood Scale? It is a primary classification system that maps the progression of hair loss in the following way:
The process is highly fueled by sensitivity to dihydrotestosterone (DHT) a hormone that is gradually reducing the hair follicles. With time affected follicles end up producing thinner and shorter hair until growth ceases altogether.
Hair loss typically has a patterned but it is not necessary to follow a fixed timeline. Dr. Medasani told TheHealthsite.Com that early intervention in the form of medication, clinical treatment or lifestyle changes can slow down the progression of hair loss. He concluded, "When it is done in the advanced stages of the condition, the choices are limited."
As we age hormonal changes occur, cell regeneration reduces and nutrient absorption becomes slower affecting hair follicles leading to weaker strands and increased hair fall.
Yes, stress can lead to hair fall and slow growth. Relaxation techniques and proper sleep can support healthier hair.
Yes, oiling helps with the early stage of hair loss or hair, but it can't cure permanent baldness. But it can support new growth in patchy areas.
Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.