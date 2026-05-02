Stages of male baldness: 7 Norwood Scale levels that define hair loss progression

Norwood scale illustrate male baldness from minimal recession to extensive crown and frontal loss providing a standardized framework to understand hair loss patterns.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 2, 2026 12:08 PM IST

Image credits by: Stages of male baldness. (Image: AI Generated)

Hair loss rarely starts in a dramatic way rather it begins in a subtle manner with a slightly higher temple and more visible scalp in the glare of day or a parting that was not there before. While most men can ignore these early symptoms hair experts claim that hair loss is a systematic process that must not be overlooked.

Norwood Scale: Stages of male baldness

As Dr. Venkateswara Rao Medasani, MBBS, DD (Cardiff), Founder of GOGLO Hospitals puts it male pattern baldness occurs in specific phases yet the majority of individuals only realize it when it has already become severe. This is the reason why it is best to learn the pattern early on in life to be able to control it. Never heard of the Norwood Scale? It is a primary classification system that maps the progression of hair loss in the following way:

Stage 1 - no visible hair loss: At this point there is no recession or thinning observed because the hair density and hairline remain the same. It is essentially the reference point before the onset of any visible signs.

At this point there is no recession or thinning observed because the hair density and hairline remain the same. It is essentially the reference point before the onset of any visible signs. Stage 2 - subtle temple recession: You'd notice a subtle change in the hairline usually at the temples. It can resemble natural maturing instead of loss of hair but experts say that not all receding hairlines are a result of baldness it's the progression that matters.

You'd notice a subtle change in the hairline usually at the temples. It can resemble natural maturing instead of loss of hair but experts say that not all receding hairlines are a result of baldness it's the progression that matters. Stage 3 - baldness first signs: This is the stage where hair loss is clinically important. The temples are more defined as hair gets pushed back to create a more pronounced M shape. Additionally some men might experience hair loss at the crown.

This is the stage where hair loss is clinically important. The temples are more defined as hair gets pushed back to create a more pronounced M shape. Additionally some men might experience hair loss at the crown. Stage 4 - frontal and crown thinning: A recession of the hairline is accentuated and a bald spot is formed on the top. There is still a strip of hair between the two areas although the density is decreased visibly.

A recession of the hairline is accentuated and a bald spot is formed on the top. There is still a strip of hair between the two areas although the density is decreased visibly. Stage 5 - bald spots: The distance between the front and the crown is becoming smaller. The hair on the top becomes thinner and weaker reaching a point where the progression is likely to increase when unattended.

The distance between the front and the crown is becoming smaller. The hair on the top becomes thinner and weaker reaching a point where the progression is likely to increase when unattended. Stage 6 - loss of hair bridge: The line between the frontal and crown baldness disappears merging both sides as one. The hair is left mostly on the sides and the back of the head.

The line between the frontal and crown baldness disappears merging both sides as one. The hair is left mostly on the sides and the back of the head. Stage 7 - advanced baldness:Grade 7 baldness mostly resembles a horseshoe band where the head is nearly bald on the top. To tackle hair loss at this stage only medical or surgical procedures are available at this point.

Why does this pattern occur?

The process is highly fueled by sensitivity to dihydrotestosterone (DHT) a hormone that is gradually reducing the hair follicles. With time affected follicles end up producing thinner and shorter hair until growth ceases altogether.

Can you slow down male baldness?

Hair loss typically has a patterned but it is not necessary to follow a fixed timeline. Dr. Medasani told TheHealthsite.Com that early intervention in the form of medication, clinical treatment or lifestyle changes can slow down the progression of hair loss. He concluded, "When it is done in the advanced stages of the condition, the choices are limited."

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult healthcare professionals or dermatologist for any questions regarding medical conditions.

FAQs Why does hair fall increase as we age? As we age hormonal changes occur, cell regeneration reduces and nutrient absorption becomes slower affecting hair follicles leading to weaker strands and increased hair fall. Does stress affect hair growth? Yes, stress can lead to hair fall and slow growth. Relaxation techniques and proper sleep can support healthier hair. Can oil really bring back lost hair? Yes, oiling helps with the early stage of hair loss or hair, but it can't cure permanent baldness. But it can support new growth in patchy areas.

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