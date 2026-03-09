SPF in Summer: Why daily Sun protection Is crucial for healthy skin?

With the increase in temperatures in summer, outdoor activity is more likely to occur. But the more sun is exposed, the more risk of skin damage will be experienced. The use of sunscreen with SPF Sun Protection Factor is one of the most significant skincare practices in this season. Every day, sun protection is not only related to the prevention of sunburning but also it is important for healthy and young skin and prevents long-term skin issues.

What is SPF and how does it work?

The national institute of health says, "Sunscreen filters are active against UVA1, UVA2 and UVB radiation. Chemical filters, such as oxybenzone, avobenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule, are aromatic compounds that absorb high-intensity ultraviolet radiation, resulting in excitation to higher energy states".

The SPF or Sun Protection Factor is an indicator of the ability of the sunscreen to protect your skin against the damaging ultraviolet UV rays, more so the UVB rays, which burn your skin. Sunscreen with a higher protection of 30 spf, theoretically, a person can stay in the sun 30 times longer than being unprotected before burning. Although no sunscreen prevents the penetration of all the UV rays, the high levels of SPF have more protective factors in the case of the correct use.

UV radiation can be divided into two primary forms, namely, UVA and UVB. The UVA rays penetrate deeper into the skin and cause premature ageing, whereas the sunburn is caused by UVB rays. The sunscreen that covers both types is a broad-spectrum sunscreen and is therefore necessary to use on a daily basis.

Importance of Sunscreen in summer

In summer, the rays of the sun are stronger, and human beings are likely to be outside more. This puts people at risk of UV radiation that has the potential to destroy the skin even during the cloudy days. UV radiation may cause sunburns, pigmentation, wrinkles, and may even cause skin cancer in the long run without proper protection measures being put in place.

The application of sunscreen on a regular basis helps in the formation of the protective layer that lessens the adverse impact of UV radiation. It helps in sustaining a clear skin tone and does not allow dark spots or hyperpigmentation to form which tends to increase with sun exposure.

The delaying of premature ageing of the skin, or photoaging, is one of the largest advantages of daily use of SPF. Excessive exposure to the sun destroys collagen and elastin, which are proteins that make the skin firm and other smooth parts. This may cause wrinkles, lines and the skin may also feel saggy earlier. The application of the sunscreen regularly contributes to the maintenance of these proteins and retaining the skin to look healthier and younger. Sunburn can be used to tell that the skin is damaged by UV rays. The skin barrier is also weakened by repeated sunburns which may trigger peeling, irritation and long term skin problems. The use of sunscreen on a daily basis particularly on sunny days and particularly during the peak period is very important.

SPF usage is not simply a cosmetic act, it is an important component of the general health of skin. The ultraviolet radiation can cause inflammation, exacerbate existing skin conditions, and decrease the natural restoration of the skin. Sunscreen also helps in the protection of skin barrier and enables the skin to work well.

Overall, to ensure maximum protection, it is necessary to apply sunscreen as the last step in your skincare routine in the morning, even when staying in your house, because the UV rays may not be seen through the windows. Summer sun can be very harsh to the skin, and regular use of sun protection can go a long way. The use of SPF in your daily life will prevent sun damage, slow the ageing process, and help with long-term skin conditions.

