Spf 30 vs Spf 50: Which sunscreen is better for Indian summers?

Confused between SPF 30 and SPF 50? Know which sunscreen works best for Indian summers, how much protection you need, and how to choose the right one.

The Indian summers may be harsh and humid, temperatures are rising and the intensity of sunlight is very long. Sunscreen is no longer an option, whether you are going out to work or you are simply running errands. However, a question that seems to be the most frequently asked is: Is it better to use SPF 30 or SPF 50? Let us know in detail.

What does SPF mean?

SPF stands for Sun Protection Factor. It tells you of the ability of a sunscreen to protect your skin against the damaging UVB rays that cause sunburn and may lead to skin damage.

SPF 30 blocks about 97% of UVB rays SPF 50 prevents approximately 98 per cent of UVB rays.

The difference at first sight appears very slight, only 1 per cent. Even that additional protection is important when it comes to Indian sunshine.

SPF 30 for skin protection

SPF 30 is usually viewed as sufficient to use on a daily basis, particularly when you are in a place most of your time or when you are only in the sun within a limited time. It offers good protection and is frequently less heavy on the skin. If you have an oily or acne-prone skin, then SPF 30 sunscreens tend to be lighter and less prone to pore-blocking. They also lend themselves better to frequent re-use.

SPF 50 for skin protection

An SPF 50 has a bit more protection at the expense and is more applicable when you are out and spend more time outdoors. This involves such activities as commuting, travelling or even exposing oneself to direct sunlight during high times.

In India, UV levels may be quite high in the summer, so SPF 50 can offer an extra benefit of protection particularly to individuals with sensitive skin or those who tan and pigment easily.

You may like to read

What works best for Indian skin?

There is a wide range of skin tones in Indians, but most individuals tend to tan, have hyperpigmentation and discoloured skin. This further increases the importance of sun protection.

For most people:

On indoor or low sun exposure days, SPF 30 will suffice.

SPF 50 is better for outdoor activities and peak summer heat

Texture matters too

Oily skin gel

Cream based on dry skin

Outdoors, water- or sweat-resistant

The difference between SPF 30 and SPF 50 is minimal but significant during the hot sun. Rather than just considering the number, remember to put on sufficient sunscreen and put it on frequently.

During an Indian summer, an SPF 50 would be a safer option when you are in the sun and SPF 30 will be good when going about your daily routine. The greatest sunscreen is the one that you will use regularly.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.