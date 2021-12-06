Special Moisturising Face Packs To Fight Winter Dryness

If we talk about natural ingredients, then the list goes endless. However, several plant-based ingredients will deeply nourish our skin.

You need to replenish the moisture of your skin in the long and cold winter months. Try out Shahnaz Husain's special DIY face packs for a radiant look.

Moisture is most important to the skin. It keeps the skin soft, smooth and supple. Therefore, the daily care routine should be adjusted according to the season and the needs of the skin. In winter, due to lack of humidity in the atmosphere, the skin becomes dry. The only way of dealing with the problem of dryness is to apply moisturizers daily, in order to replenish moisture loss. Dry skins also need daily nourishment with the application of rich creams, so that the skin can hold moisture better. Sunscreens and moisturizers help to prevent moisture loss too. Protect the skin with a sunscreen lotion or cream. Re-apply the sunscreen if you are in the sun for long durations.

CHOOSE YOUR MOISTURISER ACCORDING TO YOU SKIN TYPE

Moisturizers are available in both liquid and cream forms. For normal to dry skin, it is better to use a creamy moisturizer, applying it after cleansing and toning. Moisturiser should also be applied under make-up. Oily skin can hold moisture better than normal or dry skins. But, oily skin can also be short of moisture, during winter. The skin feels taut immediately after washing. A light moisturizing lotion should be applied, or look for an "oil-free" day cream.

To apply moisturiser, first cleanse or wash the face.

Apply moisturizer on the face and work it into the skin smoothly and gently, using your fingertips.

Wipe off the excess (if any) with tissues or cotton wool.

Remove all creams with moist cotton wool, as it does not absorb further moisture from the skin.

HOME-MADE MOISTURISERS AND MOISTURISING PACKS

For home-made moisturising packs, you can use ingredients like honey and aloe vera, as they are powerful natural moisturisers. Honey attracts moisture to the skin, while aloe vera softens the skin and moisturises it. A few tips.

Aloe vera works wonders

Aloe vera gel or juice can be applied directly on the skin daily. Leave on for 20 minutes and wash off with plain water. Aloe Vera keeps the skin soft and has healing properties. You can also mix equal quantities of aloe vera gel and mineral water. Then heat over a low fire till it forms a cream. When it cools, store in an airtight jar.

A pack you can store

Take 3 tablespoons wheat germ oil, 3 tablespoons honey, one ounce each of rosewater, witch hazel and glycerine. Blend all the ingredients together. Stir till it is thicker. Store in an airtight jar.

The wonders of glycerine

Mix together 100 ml rosewater with one teaspoon pure glycerine. Keep in an airtight bottle. This helps to moisturize oily and combination skin, without making them oily; apply on arms and legs too.

You may like to read

Try this avocado pack

Mix together 1 ripe avocado, with one teaspoon each olive oil, curd and honey. Apply on the face and leave on for 20 to 30 minutes. Wash off. Avocados are extremely beneficial for the skin. They contain vitamins and fatty acids, which nourish the skin and improve skin texture. Olive oil also nourishes the skin and provides emollients in winter.

Almond oil for a radiant look

Mix half a teaspoon honey with one teaspoon pure almond oil and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with plain water.

Go bananas

Mash a banana and add a little rose water. Apply on the face and wash off after 20 minutes. Banana hydrates, nourishes and tightens the skin, while rose water tones and moisturises.

Orange juice helps too

Mix honey with one teaspoon orange juice and apply on the face, to make it soft and smooth. Wash off after 20 minutes. Honey suits all skin types. For oily and acne-prone skin, you can mix curd and a little turmeric.

Eggs to the rescue

Mix 3 teaspoons choker with one teaspoon each of ground almonds, honey, curd and egg yolk. Wash off after 20 minutes.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)