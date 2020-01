We spend a considerable amount of our time and money in the hope to look younger and beautiful. But you would be disappointed to know that many of the widespread beauty tips and beliefs are actually not that impactful. In fact, some of them can even damage your looks. There are hundreds of beauty myths that you need to stop believing. We have selected five along with the truth behind each. Read on:

Don’t apply oil on oily skin

It sounds logical, but it’s actually not true. Oily skin also need hydration. And adding oil can actually help the skin produce less oil. To avoid oily skin, we use cleanser. However, when cleanser removes natural oils from your skin, our skin will produce more oil in order to overcompensate the lost. Adding a little oil will reverse this process.

Applying makeup every day harms the skin

It’s not the makeup that’s harming your skin, but your negligence. You need to remove your makeup properly before going to bed, as the skin needs to breathe and oxygenate. Applying makeup during the day time is actually good for your skin. Many cosmetics contain UV filters, moisturizing and protective properties that can protect the skin from harmful effects of environment.

Change your cream from time to time

Using the same cream for longer period is not good, as skin gets adjusted to creams and the creams lose their effect. Stop believing this myth. Shifting to a new cream can sometime harm your skin. However, skincare routine is different for different seasons.

Apply cream in upward motion

As suggested by many beauticians, we follow certain rules while applying creams to our face. Like applying in circular motions from down to up. We believe it will enhance the effect of the cream. But these hand motions are of not much help.

Drink plenty of water to prevent wrinkles

The myth that links adequate water consumption to slow skin aging process is a nonsense with any valid explanation. The fact: When the cells of the upper layer of the epidermis die, they don’t absorb moisture from the inside.