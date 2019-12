Keeping your makeup remover next to your bed is the easiest way to make sure you take off your makeup. © Shutterstock

With today’s hectic lifestyle, there is hardly any time to go through an elaborate beauty ritual. Moreover, going to a salon for any beauty treatment is a chore for many women who are hard pressed for time. What with preparing breakfast, sending the kids off to school and getting ready for office yourself, taking time out for yourself is a luxury most women don’t have. Looking good takes time and this is something most of us don’t have. Besides, many women are also too lazy to go through an elaborate beauty ritual even if they have the time. What is required are some quick beauty tricks.

Spending hours putting on makeup and doing your hair every morning is a bore, right? But you still want to look good. So, what do you do? But not all beauty routines have to take forever and sometimes taking the short route is the way to go when we just want to get a little extra shut-eye.

So, If you’re trying to save time with your routine or just simply frustrated by having to spend so much time with your products, the following beauty tricks are perfect to get you ready for the day and looking fresh and feeling good.

Blush for your cheeks and eyelids

Choose your favourite pink blush and tint your cheeks and eyelids for a fresh and glowing look. No one’s going to know that it only took you a few seconds and this look will mask a night of no sleep.

Mascara wands for chapped lips

Don’t throw away your old mascara wand just yet, use it on chapped lips! Mascara wands make the perfect exfoliator for dry and chapped lips and will leave you with smoother lips in no time.

Rub Vaseline before your perfume

If you’re too lazy to take a shower, here’s a handy beauty trick to make sure you still smell good. Apply Vaseline to your skin before you spray your perfume to help your perfume last longer and keep you smelling good all day long.

White eyeliner for tired eyes

On the days you wake up feeling tired, use a white eyeliner to help you look energized and make your eyes pop. No one will know that you were out too late the night before.

Place your makeup remover next to your bed

Removing your makeup every night is a must, no matter how lazy or tired you are. Keeping your makeup remover next to your bed is the easiest way to make sure you take off your makeup. However, make sure you still follow a thorough skincare routine on the nights you aren’t feeling lazy.

Apply baby powder to your hair

When you know you’re not going to wake up in time to wash your hair, but you’re really due for a wash, apply baby powder to your hair to soak up all the excess oil and keep your hair looking less greasy.

At-home foot treatment

Take care of your feet without having to go to a spa. Apply peppermint moisturizer or a healing foot cream and cover your feet with socks before you go to sleep. You’ll wake up with smooth and soft feet without putting in any extra effort.

Dry shampoo to the rescue

Dry shampoo is everyone’s best friend. If you don’t have one, invest in one or make a dry shampoo yourself because it will change your life.

Skip your foundation routine

Instead of working your way through your foundation routine, just dab your blemishes with concealer and come out looking fresh. Make sure to carry your concealer with you if you want to be able to touch up your make up at any time during the day.

Highlight the orbital bone of your eyes

Look for your peachy golden highlighter and apply it in a “C” formation along your cheekbones and around the outside corners of your eyes. Simple to do but effective for looking refreshed and awake before your morning coffee.

Text sourced from zliving.com