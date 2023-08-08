Slow Beauty: The Trend That Is Here To Stay

Here are some tips to remember when embarking on your sustainable journey and incorporating slow beauty into your routine.

In an increasingly saturated and fast-paced market of beauty brands and products, nurturing a sustainable and mindful beauty routine has become imperative. Slow Beauty is a holistic approach focusing on sustainability and incorporating eco-friendly products into daily life. Everything we require is derived from nature, making it essential to care for and give back to the environment. Choosing brands that prioritize natural products and sustainability from packaging to ingredients and cruelty-free practices is crucial. Ms Naina Ruhail, Founder and Co-CEO of Vanity Wagon, shares some tips to remember when embarking on your sustainable journey and incorporating slow beauty into your routine.

Reduce Consumption

The best way to start your journey is by reducing product consumption. Consider how often you use all your lipsticks or other products. We often purchase more than we need, resulting in products expiring before we can finish them. Embracing the 'less is more' philosophy is vital to developing a conscious beauty routine. Finish all your products before purchasing anything new, even if it is a sustainable option. If you have products with some life left that you cannot finish, consider giving them away to family or friends who will use them. You can also repurpose products like face creams as hand creams. Additionally, try sample-size products before investing in larger sizes to avoid waste if they do not suit your skin.

Ingredients

As consumers become more conscious of what they consume, paying attention to the ingredients we apply to our skin is crucial. Always read the labels when shopping and choose products that are cruelty-free, natural, and free from harmful ingredients such as sulphate, parabens, and silicones. These ingredients harm your body in the long run and negatively affect the environment. Also, opt for products with multiple benefits and the specific elements you seek. Investing in one versatile product can help you finish it faster, address numerous concerns, and be more cost-effective.

Packaging

The packaging of any product, whether food, clothing, furniture, or beauty, significantly contributes to environmental waste. Plastic packaging, in particular, is detrimental to the environment. Look for brands that encourage refillable options, use paper or glass bottles, or offer compostable packaging. For products you love and use daily, consider purchasing larger sizes, which provide more products and are often more budget-friendly. Many brands now accept empty containers for recycling or offer rewards points or free samples in exchange, so be sure to check if such programs exist before discarding your empties. In addition, replace single-use products like makeup wipes and sheet masks with reusable alternatives.

So, check your vanity and embark on your slow beauty journey today! By adopting these tips and making conscious choices, you can contribute to a more sustainable and mindful beauty routine that benefits you and the environment.

