Sleeping In Wet Hair Can Cause Bacteria And Fungal Infections, Say Experts

Sleeping In Wet Hair Can Cause Bacteria And Fungal Infections, Say Experts

Damp hair is a place where bacteria and fungi can thrive very easily.

When our busy life gets in the way of skin care and hair care, we often end up taking really bad steps to maintain them. These steps might be small and might not seem like a big deal but it is. One of the things that we have all done at one point or the other are washing our hair really late in the night and falling asleep in wet hair.

It is true that it is difficult to maintain yourself and punctual at it during your student life as well as your work life. It is especially difficult during winter season. We plan it out but by the time we execute it, it is too late in the night. However, the important thing that we should know is that sleeping with wet hair is a really bad step to take for hair health. Wet hair can not only impact your scalp health but also other parts of the body like skin.

What Should We Not Do As Per Experts

Going to bed with wet hair is a no for everyone. When the dead skin cells, makeup, and natural oils that populate your pillowcase mix with wet hair, the results can be not so pleasant. Experts recommend that we at least blow dry our hair before sleeping if we wash our hair late.

It can lead to:

Hair breakage

Fungal infections

Bacterial infections

Itchy scalp

Dandruff

Consequences Of Sleeping In Wet Hair

When our hair is wet, it is the most fragile. Going to bed with wet hair will only increase the risk of hair damage and breakage. when we sleep, there is a lot of friction against the pillow due to tossing and turning. This increases hair breakage and hair fall. Aside from hair fall, sleeping in wet hair can also increase our chance of getting infections in the scalp. Sleeping in wet hair does not allow the hair to dry fast and some bacteria and fungi thrive in warm atmosphere. Thus, they can easily thrive in our damp scalp. Most commonly, a type of yeast called Malassezia can accumulate on the scalp and cause flaking, which can be mistaken for dandruff." The best way to know what's causing a flaky scalp is to see a dermatologist as the differences in their clinical presentations can be subtle.