Your skin is your body's largest organ, which is often overlooked. A healthy and beautiful skin can add to your personality. So it's important to take good care of it. September is celebrated as National Skin Care Awareness Month and this reminds people that skin care is an important part of health. Taking care of your skin doesn't only mean just following the skin care routine with cleanser, toner and moisturizer. Eating good is equally important to get that radiant look.

Antioxidants like beta carotene, vitamin C, vitamin E, selenium, and B vitamins, can protect your skin cells from damage. Omega-3 fatty acids can protect skin cells against sun-induced inflammation that can lead to cell degradation over time. The fats also help moisturize the skin as well as maintain gut health that can lead to glowing appearance. Here are the foods that can provide you these crucial nutrients:

Water

Drink at least 8 glasses of water a day to keep your skin hydrated and enhance the complexion. Drinking enough water helps the body to flush out toxins and keep skin cells functioning at their best. You can add fresh citrus or berries to liven up plain water. Also Read - Got sensitive, easily irritated skin? Avoid beauty products containing these ingredients

Watermelon

Watermelon consists mostly of water and thus it can help your skin stay hydrated. It is also packed with antioxidants such as lycopene, vitamin C and A that can fight free radicals and slow down the signs of ageing. Plus, vitamin A can promote growth of collagen and elastin cells that help keep your skin young and supple.

Fish

Fatty, oily fish is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids that can offset inflammation, which can lead to skin cell damage, flaking, dryness, and overall dull appearance. Seafood like herring, mackerel, tuna, shrimp, sardines, sea bass, halibut, and lobster are great sources of omega-3.

Oats

Oats is rich in selenium which can protect your skin against UV-induced cell damage, skin inflammation and pigmentation. Research has also emphasized the role of selenium in reducing the risk of skin cancer. The fiber in oats supports a healthy digestive system and helps keep the skin looking clear and radiant. Plus, the prebiotics found in oats can improve your immune system to fight infections.

Corn Oil

Plant-based oils like corn oil also contain omega-3’s that have anti-inflammatory effects. These oils are also low in saturated fat, and that makes them the perfect choice for cooking to keep your skin cells and heart healthy.

Olives

The oleic acid found in olives can give you soft and healthy skin as well as reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Olives contain vitamin E, which is an excellent antioxidant for skin health. In addition, the polyphenolic compounds found in olives may improve blood flow throughout your body.

Garlic

Herbs and spices like garlic, oregano, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger are good for the skin too. Researchers claim that eating these spices can slow down the build-up of Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs), compounds that can cause structural changes in skin.

Kiwi

This fruit is packed with vitamin C that plays a key role is producing collagen, a protein that gives your skin its elasticity. Collagen breaks down as you age and causes wrinkle formation. Adding vitamin C-packed kiwi to your diet can help counteract this effect.