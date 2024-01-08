Skincare 101: Should You Really Follow These Popular Skincare Trends?

Some of them work and some do not, and instead of following the trends blindly, you must check with an expert and weigh the pros and cons.

The skin is one of the most important organs of the body, and you need to take care of it and prioritise its well-being. A large part of it depends on understanding your own skin texture and the issues that may be plaguing it. It is, therefore, advisable that before jumping on the bandwagon of following skincare trends, you check with a professional, who may evaluate you and based on the specific concerns you have, give you a product or two. For instance, some people who are acne prone, may need a different kind of treatment than those who have extremely dry skin.

Recently, Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich, a dermatologist, rated some skincare trends that gained popularity in the last few years. She explained why some of them work and some do not, and that instead of following them blindly, you weigh the pros and the cons.

The first one that she talked about is 'slugging', which may paint quite a picture in your mind. "Slugging is one of the most popular skincare trends from Korea," she said. The dermatologist explained that it entails applying a thick layer of petroleum jelly on the face and leaving it overnight. "Honestly, not a fan, especially with respect to Indian skin... It can lead to congestion and acne [based on our] environment and skin type."

The second trend is called 'skin cycling'. Many people have talked about it in the recent past. What is all about? According to Dr Gurveen, skin cycling is rotating different skincare products in a week. "For example, if you applied retinoid tonight, tomorrow [you may apply] hyaluronic acid and moisturiser... This is a great way to prevent over-exfoliation and barrier damage," she said.

The third trend is 'ice dipping'. Should you do it? "One word, overrated," the dermat said. She pointed out that it has no long-term benefits, and that it is only temporarily soothing and refreshing. "Your pores might look smaller for a while, that is it." She, however, warned that it can trigger migraine pain and sinusitis.

Finally, she talked about something called a 'moisture sandwich', calling it a "lighter version of slugging". She approved of it, explaining that you can apply a hydrating serum like hyaluronic acid and snail mucin on damp skin, layering it with your regular moisturiser. "Leave it overnight. You may even go one step further and add an active ingredient like retinoid or AHA, BHA between hydrating serum and moisturiser. This way, you will get the benefit of active ingredient along with hydration."

What do you think of these skincare trends? Have you tried any?