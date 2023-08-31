Skin Detox: Why Is This Necessary Right After Festive Season?

Your skin may need some serious detox after festive seasons. Here is how you can easily do it.

Festive season is approaching very soon and it is always accompanied with non-stop feasts, lots of delicious desserts and beverages. These foods are certainly delicious and difficult to resist but not necessarily good for your skin. Aside from spicy and fried foods, there are two other reasons why your skin may be the bearing the brunt. These are, firstly, alcohol consumption, sweets and not getting enough sleep. All of these combined may take a toll on your glowing skin leading to acne problems, dullness, dryness, rashes, etc. This is exactly the right time to go for a skin detox. Lets us talk more about what may cause your skin to become dull and why you may need a detox after the festive season.

Why Do You Need A Detox?

Your skin may need some serious detox after festive seasons. Here are fours reasons why?

Alcohol Indulgence

We can very safely equate festive season to alcohol consumption. Not everyone may indulge in booze but the people who do should be aware of the consequences. Alcohol makes your skin dry and dull and binge drinking will inevitably affect it. So, how can you care for your skin? The first step is to drink lots of water to compensate for the dehydration cause by alcohol. The second step is to apply a face mask which will also help rehydrate your skin; the third step is to drink coconut water. Coconut water helps keep our skin hydrated and retains its glow. The last step is to keep your skin moisturised with products.

Lack Of Sleep

During all the festivities, you may be getting very less sleep and this will inevitably take a toll on your skin. The night hours are the time when our skin repairs itself and this is how it maintains the glow. Lack of sleep cam cause tired eyes, dark circles, stress and also acne problems. The only way to fix this is by catching up on your sleep somehow during the festivities or after. Another alternative is to apply green tea bags or cold spoon in your eyes.

Sugar Overdose

Consuming excessive sugar is simply increasing the risk of pimples, zits and acne. This is the inevitable effect of sugar. But, here is how you can do some damage control. Try including some healthy skin-friendly foods along with your festive meal for instance, fruit, smoothies, juices, walnuts, salad and salmon.

Pollution

Festivals like Diwali can cause havoc in your skin because of the pollutants you are exposed to. This is sort of a choice that you can make to enjoy the festivities or protect your health and skin. However, for some people living in cities like Delhi, they have no choice. Many people sit at home with closed doors and windows to avoid getting exposed to the smoke and pollution. No matter the circumstances, here is a 5-step routine to care for your skin after Diwali: cleanse, exfoliate, drink detox beverages like green tea and lemon juice and keep yourself hydrated.

