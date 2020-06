Although monsoon will offer some much-needed respite from the scorching heat, the rains can cause damage to your skin and hair. Rain brings down the pollutants and floating toxins from the air and when this dirt comes in contact with the skin, it can cause rashes and allergies. Due to increased humidity during monsoons, your skin may also lose the ability to retain moisture and turn eczematic. So, it is important that you follow a proper skincare routine to make the most of this rainy season. Also Read - 5 beauty products you shouldn't be sharing with anyone ever

However, your normal skincare routine won't work now. During the rainy season, you should always keep your skin away from dampness. This is because damp skin creates a favorable condition for microbes and fungi to stick to your skin, which can result in all sorts of skin problems ranging from irritation and rashes to ringworm. Keep reading to find out the best ways to keep your skin healthy and glowing during the monsoons.

Tips to prevent skin issues in the rainy season

Wash your face 2-3 times a day with a soap-free cleanser to remove excess grime and oil that can clog your pores. Using a soap-free cleanser will help clean your face without stripping off its essentials oil.

Exfoliate regularly to get rid of the dead layers on your skin cells but do so gently. Do not skip the toner. Too much sweating can cause skin pores to open up. Always use a toner after cleansing to help shrink these pores. Opt for an alcohol-free toner with antioxidant ingredients like green tea and glycolic acid. This will not only help tighten enlarged pores, but also control blemishes and acne. Regular toning can also help even out your skin’s pH balance and enhance your natural glow.

Exposure to humid weather can leave the skin dry. Use a nourishing moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated and soft. If you have oily skin, use moisturizers that are water-based.

Even though it is cloudy, the sun’s UV rays can still harm your skin. So, don’t forget to use a sunscreen with a good SPF.

You may not feel thirsty when it rains, but you still need to drink at least 8 glasses throughout the day to stay hydrated. Humidity can make you sweat a lot and lack of moisture can make your skin look pale and dull.

Things you shouldn’t do during the monsoon

Don’t take a hot shower as it can make your skin capillaries weak and damage your skin.

Don’t be in a hurry while cleansing your face. If you don’t cleanse your face properly, bacteria can invade your skin and trigger breakouts.

If you have sensitive skin, stay away from artificial jewelry during the monsoon. The humid weather can increase the risk of a breakout.

Avoid clothes made of synthetic fabric as they do not allow skin pores to breathe.

Most of the skin diseases are contagious. So, do not share your personal belongings, especially your make up kit, with anyone ever.

Things you should do during the monsoon

Include good fats in your diet as they can help repair damaged skin and retain moisture.

Always go for minimal make-up so that your pores can breathe.

Keep a lip balm handy so that you can use it anytime to moisturize your lips.

Wear waterproof footwear like sandals and floaters to let your feet breathe. Wearing closed footwear can make your feet sweat, which can increase the risk of infections.