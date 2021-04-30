Lip care is as important as face care. Because lips don’t sweat and have sebaceous glands that secrete protective oil, is it imperative that you moisturise them regularly to keep them moist and healthy. Sebaceous glands are responsible for producing sebum that protects the skin and keeps it hydrated. These are found on all areas of the body except the palms of the hands, soles of the feet and the lips. Lack of these glands make the lips more vulnerable to external aggressions (wind, cold, sun, etc.) and become dry more quickly than other areas on your body. Also, because your lips produce very little and thus this part of the body is more sensitive to damaging UV rays. Therefore, just like the facial skin, your lips also need a sunscreen to reduce the harmful effects of UV rays. Also Read - You need to stop making these 7 skincare mistakes ASAP

Don’t forget to dab SPF on your lips and reapply every two hours

Even though our lips are constantly exposed to the sun, they're often overlooked when it comes to applying sunscreen. Too much exposure to sun not only can increase risk for sunburn, but your lips is also at risk for developing pre-cancerous scaly, non-healing patches called actinic keratosis or actinic cheilitis. Left untreated, these conditions can lead to squamous cell skin cancers. Slathering on lip balm with SPF 15 or higher is the best way to keep your lips safe. It will also keep your lips soft and smooth. Reapply the SPF frequently as it may get so wiped off very easily while eating, drinking, licking, and talking. You can reapply every two hours.

Dermatologists suggest choosing lip sunscreen that contain two types of moisturizing ingredients: humectants (hyaluronic acid, glycerin, aloe vera) and emollients (petrolatum, coconut oil, shea butter). While humectants help draw moisture into the top layers of your lips, emollients help lock the moisture into place. In the absence of emollients, the moisture will evaporate. Remember lip sunscreen is important, even in the winter. Avoid lip balm that has menthol, camphor, and phenol as these ingredients can have a drying effect.

More tips to keep your lips plump and protected this summer

Exfoliate your lips once or twice a week with a scrub to get rid of dirt and dead skin. Then apply your nourishing lip balm. This will keep your lips looking voluminous, soft and pink.

Always apply a moisturiser and sunscreen before you wear lipstick to ensure hydration and make your lipstick last longer. Nourish your lips after removing your makeup because lipstick tends to dry your lips.

Try to avoid wearing long-stay lipsticks as they may contain lead and bismuth which can cause allergies, carcinogenesis. Instead look for lipsticks with additives like an SPF or vitamin E.

Avoid glossy lip balms if you have to be under the sun for long periods of time as such products can attract UV rays to the lips. Wear lip gloss for special occasions.

It is advisable for people who have sensitive skin and are prone to reactions to avoid lip balms made with beeswax. The propolis, the glue made by honeybees, may cause allergic contact dermatitis and your lips may become red, itchy, painful, or blistered.