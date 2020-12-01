We all tend to make some blunders when it comes to skincare. Here are 7 skincare mistakes we are guilty of.

We all have a certain skincare routine that we follow. Most of us even go to extreme lengths to get luminous skin. While we all want to have the perfect skin? Getting a better skin can be tough, but if you keep making skincare mistakes, you might sabotage your skin goals altogether. It’s true that breaking old habits can be a bit challenging, but good skin is the motivation you need to amp up your skincare routine. From big to small skincare mistakes, here is a guide to help you understand what you might be doing wrong. Also Read - Want to get clear skin? Try these morning detox drinks right now!

Skincare Mistakes To Avoid

Over-Exfoliating

The skin has a natural barrier that protects it and helps it retain moisture. When you over-exfoliate, you deprive it of its natural oils and damage the outer layer of the skin. We know it might feel tempting to exfoliate more often, especially if you have dry skin. But it can do more harm to your skin than good. Do it in moderation with a mild exfoliator. Also Read - 7 simple winter skincare rules to follow for the best skin going forward

Not Washing Face Before Bed

While it can be forgiven once in a while, you shouldn’t make it a habit. It is essential to wash your face before hitting the sack, especially if you wear makeup. Sleeping with your makeup can clog your pores and oil glands, and lead to skin issues. Skipping it can make your skin lose moisture and can lead to premature ageing and wrinkles. Washing your face at night can help you remove dead skin cells and freshen up your skin. Also Read - Moisturizer is a must in winter: Here’s how to choose the right one for your skin

Not Wearing Sunscreen Regularly

Another skincare mistake most people make is not using sunscreen regularly. From reducing signs of ageing to protecting your skin against UV rays, sunscreen is important for your skin. It acts as a protective layer for the skin that prevents premature ageing and alleviate the risk of skin cancer. You should never skip sunscreen even when you are indoors.

Using Dirty Makeup Brushes

How often do you clean your makeup brushes? Using dirty makeup brushes can do more damage to your skin than you think. Using the same, dirty tools leads to the accumulation of dirt, pollution, dead skin cells and oils that can cause acne. So, make sure you clean your brushes before using them next time.

Popping Pimples

We all do it sometimes, but it is not the best idea. As much as you want to pop the ugly bump out, don’t! When you squeeze the pimple, it causes an infection that goes deeper into the pore and leads to more pimple. The best way to avoid this problem is by waiting for it to drain out on its own.

Loading Up Your Skin With Products

Of late, most people like to follow a 10-step routine for their skin. Just because its popular among millennials doesn’t make it the best solution for your skin. Using too many products on the skin is another skincare mistake you are making. It can be harmful to some skin types. It is better to stick to minimum products if your skin is prone to breakouts. Also, consult a dermatologist before buying an extensive range of products.

Taking Hot Showers

When the temperature dips, nothing feels better than a hot water bath. But what you don’t know is that it can be harmful to the skin. Hot showers can strip you of essential moisture and natural oils, which can cause permanent damage. It is better to use lukewarm water than hot water.