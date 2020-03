Be sure to wash off the colour from your skin with cold water. Hot water can glue the colour to your skin and you will have a tougher time removing it. @Shutterstock

The festival of colours is finally here and we are sure you are all set for some fun and frolic. This is one festival that everyone enjoys. Playing with colours on this day is not just a children’s thing. Even adults enjoy it just as much. But there is a downside to all this. Nowadays, most colours come with chemicals that can adversely affect your skin and hair. Some colours cannot even be washed away with soap and water. And, when it comes to your hair, it is a different story altogether. Getting the dry sandy colour out of your hair and scalp is no joke. Sometimes, it may even take hours in the shower before you are successful.

So, what do you do? Other than painfully scrubbing your skin raw and almost tearing into your scalp, what options do you have? We have come up with an easy solution to your post-Holi woes. You just have to take a little bit of care and you will still be able to sport radiant skin and silky hair after this festival. But if you apply oil on your skin and hair before playing with colours, it will make your job a lot easier.

Keep your skin shining post Holi

Be sure to wash off the colour from your skin with cold water. Hot water can glue the colour to your skin and you will have a tougher time removing it. Don’t scrub. Instead rub gently with organic or natural cleansers to get rid of any residue. You can use a face scrub once but not more than that. Get rid of the first layer with your make up remover. This will make your job easier. Try to avoid soap because it will just make your skin dry.

Once you have got all the colour out, moisturise. Use a good quality face cream and body lotion and apply it liberally. Do this for the next few days to keep skin supple and moisturised. You can also apply home made face masks with papaya and fuller’s earth. Rose water and honey will also help you retain the moisture of your skin.

Don’t let Holi give you limp locks

With your hair too, use cold or lukewarm water. Pour water on your head and let the colour flow out. Try not to scrub your scalp as it may damage the follicles. Use a mild shampoo and reapply till you get rid of all the colour. Use a conditioner after washing your hair. You can also get a good massage to rejuvenate your scalp and hair.