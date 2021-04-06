On this World Skin Health Day, it becomes necessary to point out that today there is a rapid spike in hand dermatitis due to frequent hand washing as a protective measure against Covid 19.

Undoubtedly, the current health scenario has been tough for all of us, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But don’t you think that this is the right time to pamper your skin? As we are all working from home and spending a lot of time at home, self-care should be the priority and so, start taking care of your skin first. And now that it is summer, always keep yourself hydrated and applying sunscreen lotions in your daily routine is a must. World Skin Health Day on 6 April aims to recognise and promote skin health around the world. Due to COVID-19 and unprecedented challenges, new and innovative approach towards the skin is the need of the hour. One must be aware about cutaneous association of COVID-19. There are several skin ailments which have emerged mainly as a result of sanitizers and personal protection equipment. Contact dermatitis, itch, eczema, urticaria, and exacerbation of pre-existing skin diseases, including seborrheic dermatitis and acne, have been described. Mask induced contact dermatitis, mask induced acne and frictional dermatitis are very commonly seen during COVID-19 pandemic due to sustained contact.

Dermatosis caused by COVID-19 precautionary methods

Nasal bridge is the most common site involved due to dermatosis followed by cheeks and chin. Personal protection equipment related dermatosis are caused mainly due to hyperhydration, occlusion and friction. One must focus on the dermatologic aspects of the COVID-19 infection so that dermatologists are aware of the skin complications and preventive measures can be taken in the COVID-19 pandemic.

PPE suits can lead to papule, erythema and more

The most commonly reported skin changes caused by extended wear of PPE are erythema, papules, maceration, and scaling. On this World Skin Health Day, it becomes necessary to point out that today there is a rapid spike in hand dermatitis due to frequent hand washing as a protective measure against Covid 19. Various cutaneous manifestations associated with COVID 19 have been reported. The polymorphic nature of COVID-19 associated cutaneous findings classified into six main types like urticarial rash, (ii) confluent erythematous/maculopapular/morbilliform rash, (iii) papulovesicular exanthem, (iv) chilblain-like acral pattern, (v) livedo reticularis/racemosa-like pattern, (vi) purpuric “vasculitic” pattern.

The effect of frequent hand washing and sanitizers on your skin

Sanitizers have become the most important part of our life. Stepping out of home without them is nothing less than a crime now. You can forget taking your mobile out but you cannot be without your sanitiser. Washing your hand is critical to limit the spread of coronavirus. However, repeated hand washing and exposure to sanitizers can exacerbate the various dermatosis. There is recent surge in the incidence of hand eczema hence one must follow basic regime to maintain moisture in your skin.

Tips you can use

On this World Skin Health Day, here are a few tips to help you take care of your skin during the times of COVID-19.

To reduce dryness and cracking use a gentle ph balanced hand wash.

Leaving little water on your skin after washing hand and letting the water air dry would help in limiting the problem.

Application of moisturizer which is fragrance free and dye free to protect the skin.

Application of mineral oil or petrolatum would help and ease dryness and increase smoothness of hands.

Use lukewarm water for hand wash to prevent stripping of natural oil.

(This article is authored by Dr Rashmi Sharma, Sr Consultant, Dermatologist, Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, New Delhi)