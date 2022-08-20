World Senior Citizen Day 2022: 5 Skincare Tips For Healthy Ageing

Mahima Gupta, Skincare Enthusiast, discusses five skin changes needed for healthy ageing.

A common phrase goes, "Your body is a temple", and it is your responsibility to take good care of it. Growing Up is an inevitable factor of living, and as we age, our skin changes. Natural Ageing is not something we can change, but what we could do to live our glory days a little longer is to take good care of our skin so we undergo what can be termed "healthy ageing". Unfortunately, at times, many factors also cause our skin to age prematurely, which is NOT the ideal way because, looking aside, it says a lot about our mental and physical health too. Luckily, extensive research has been done on how to age healthy, and Skincare Enthusiast Mahima Gupta, Co-Founder, Bhu Botanicals, talk about some of these lifestyle changes right now!

Manage Stress: Life is stressful. There is no doubting that. However, out-of-control stress can make skin more sensitive, leading to acne breakouts and other skin problems. You need to manage your focus not only for healthy skin and ageing but also for a healthy mind, because last I checked, having all the above sounds like a good deal. Get enough sleep, set reasonable limits, make time to do things you enjoy and make you happy, and start exercising and meditating for a healthier body and mind. Protect Yourself From The Sun: Icarus soared too near and brought some nasty dark spots. The Sun is glorious and beautiful, BUT it is not exactly healthy for your skin at all times. Most skin ageing results from exposure to the Sun, which causes sun damage, leading to the onset of wrinkles and dark spots. So in times like these, your best friend is a good tube or bottle of sunscreen, lightweight clothing, a hat and a nifty pair of sunglasses. Eat Healthily: A healthy diet can help you look your best. Eating plenty of fruits, veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins would be best. Also, drinking plenty of water hydrates your skin very well, and if you consume alcohol, make sure that you don't go overboard with it, as alcohol dehydrates us and makes us look older. Treat Your Skin Gently: Too much cleansing can harm your skin. Scrubbing your skin clean can irritate it, hot water and long showers can remove oils from your skin, and so can strong soaps. Instead, treat your skin with care. Limit your bath time, apply moisturizer and shave carefully. Say No To Smoking: Smoking dramatically speeds up our skin ages, so stop if you smoke. Else you will invite wrinkles and a dull, sallow complexion, alongside the apparent harms of the activity.

Conclusion

To sum it up, growing up is something that you cannot stop or control. What you can control is how healthy a person you are, be it in mind, spirit or body. A healthy lifestyle will reap good benefits, and that should be the goal of it all.

