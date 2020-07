Everybody wants to look beautiful. No wonder that today the beauty products industry is one of the fastest growing in the world. The market is flooded with beauty products and you can get something for any kind of skin types and issues. But most of these products are laden with harmful chemicals that do your skin more harm than good. Even the so-called natural products may contain chemicals to some extent. Now, many people are trying to do away with using these products, even if it is for a short period of time, to give some respite to their skin. To do this, they resort to skin fasting. Also Read - How to use apple cider vinegar for flawless skin

Allowing your skin to heal and rejuvenate

Skin fasting is nothing but a cosmetic free way to glowing skin. This is a relatively new trend where you drastically cut down on products that you use on your skin or stop using such products altogether. The idea behind doing this is to allow your skin to rest and reset. This term was first coined by Mirai Clinical, a by Japanese brand. If you decide to take this route, you have to give up all skincare products for a period of time. This will give your skin a break and allow it to repair and rejuvenate itself. Advocates of this trend believe that most skincare products strip down the skin’s natural protective barrier and takes away your skin’s ability to heal itself. When you stop using these products, you kind of detoxify your skin and heal it. Also Read - Avoid these common beauty mistakes if you want a radiant skin

The right way to go about it

Many experts say that cutting out all skincare products from your beauty routine may be counterproductive. It is better to do it gradually and in a sensible manner. Taking a minimalistic approach is better than a drastic change. For example, you need to clean your skin regularly and cleansers are great for this. It helps you remove sweat, dirt, bacteria and pollutants from the skin’s surface. This is essential for personal hygiene and it also helps prevent premature skin ageing. So instead of banning cleansers altogether, you can go in for a gentler one. Sunscreen is also a necessity and not using an exfoliant may just lead to hyperpigmentation. So, use your own discretion and practice skin fasting. Also Read - Fluctuating hormones can wreak havoc on your skin health: Know how to deal with it

Skin diet is a better option than skin fast

There is no scientific theory that supports skin fasting. But most experts believe that something so drastic may not work for you. It is better to take things easy and cut down on beauty products instead of banning them. Many people use skincare products indiscriminately and this is bad. It can cause problems like sensitivity, eczema and rashes because some product may interact with others. So, it is better to use less products in your beauty routine. This makes sense and is actually good for your skin. Your skin needs to breathe too. Slathering on products all the time may just suffocate it and make it dull. So, if you want glowing skin, take a minimalist approach and use ones that are absolutely essential instead of picking up everything that you may see in the market.