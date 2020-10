Vitamin C is one of the most popularly used skincare ingredients. In fact, it’s one of the must-haves of a well-rounded skincare routine. But why this ingredient is so special to skin health? Also Read - Skin benefits of raw milk and how to use it

First, let's try to understand the basics of Vitamin C. Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is needed for the growth, development, and repair of all body tissues. It's essential for the formation of collagen, absorption of iron, the proper functioning of the immune system, wound healing, and the maintenance of cartilage, bones, and teeth. Your body also requires vitamin C to form and maintain blood vessels and skin.

But our body doesn't produce this nutrient on its own. Rather, we get vitamin C via diet, minly from fruits and vegetables. When it comes to skincare, it is best when it's actually applied topically. Keep reading to know the skin benefits of Vitamin C and the best way to incorporate it into your routine.

How Vitamin C benefits your skin

Vitamin C helps repair damaged skin cells, protect the skin from environmental damage, reduce the appearance of brown spots and pigmentation, even out skin tone, and stimulate collagen production. Collagen is the most abundant protein in your body and is one of the main building blocks of our skin. It keeps our skin looking taut, firm, and bouncy.

When applied topically, Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant for skin, helping neutralize collagen-damaging free radicals created by UV light or other environmental stressors.

Vitamin C helps to inhibit tyrosinase, one of the key enzymes involved in melanin synthesis, and thus prevents overproduction of melanin. Melanin is a pigment that gives skin its color. Excess production of melanin is a common cause of hyperpigmentation.

Best way to incorporate Vitamin C into your skincare routine

You can find cleansers, toners, or moisturizers containing vitamin C, but dermatologists agree that serums are the best for reaping the most benefits of this nutrient. Vitamin C serums work best in the morning, and so skin experts recommend applying it in the morning before leaving the house. When exposed to light vitamin C becomes less effective. Therefore, it is important to give it time to absorb into your skin before going outside. Having said so, you can use it at any time as long as it’s absorbed into the skin. According to experts, Vitamin C serum should be applied on freshly cleansed skin, before applying a moisturizer.

Vitamin C can benefit everyone’s skin health. If you have acne-prone skin, it can help prevent further darkening of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, and lighten dark spots left on the skin after acne clears.

For those who have sensitive skin, dermatologists recommend incorporating a Vitamin C slowly and steady and avoid formulas with higher concentrations of the ingredient.

Vitamin C is a highly unstable molecule, so it must be protected from ultraviolet light. When you buy Vitamin C serums, make sure it is packaged in dark, airtight containers. If there is a change in color or smell, it’s probably best to avoid using the product.