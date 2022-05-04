Why Is Face Serum Infused With Antioxidants Like Vitamin C Popular? Know Here

Beauty enthusiasts are going gaga over antioxidants like vitamin C and E lately - but is it just hype or actually beneficial for your skin? Here's what experts are saying.

Antioxidants when taken orally have been a reliable way of improving health for decades. Topical antioxidants are steadily climbing the ranks as one of the most sure-shot ways to guarantee healthy skin. They are among the most potent actives when one is trying to derive anti-ageing benefits out of skincare and combat extensive sun damage.

There are thousands of substances with little to extensive antioxidative properties. However, the most commonly used ones in skincare are Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Ferulic Acid, Polyphenols derived from Green Tea, Resveratrol, Retinol and Niacinamide, among several others. Each comes with its fair share of benefits and challenges. Every step of your skincare probably contains some antioxidants, the strength of the antioxidant effect is what varies.

Why Antioxidants Like Vitamin C A Must In Your Skincare Routine?

Excessive and prolonged exposure to direct sunlight is all you need to kickstart the effects of long term sun damage to your skin. This is why an antioxidant is a necessity in a skincare routine. External application of antioxidants works to protect the skin from free radical damage and environmental damage caused by UV rays and pollution. Free radicals come in the form of unstable atoms that are induced by the UV rays of the sun and other environmental pollutants. UV rays and pollutants damage skin lipids to produce free radicals and their consequent oxidative stress that can harm the skin. They scavenge on electrons, the loss of which results in an alteration of DNA strands in our body. When they are left to wreak havoc on our skin, they can lead to premature signs of ageing, wrinkles, fine lines, increased inflammation and in some cases even skin cancer. UV rays are the primary agent in causing sunburns and premature ageing. They also alter the DNA to cause several mutations that may lead to diseases such as cancer and hyperpigmentation.

TRENDING NOW

Benefits Of Antioxidants Like Vitamin C

Not only do antioxidants neutralize free radicals to improve skin health from within, but they also have several skin benefits.

Promotes collagen production

Free radicals lead to loss of skin elasticity and firmness. Antioxidants also help to speed up the production of collagen in the skin and calm inflammation. Vitamin C is also famous for boosting the biosynthesis of collagen.

Reduces hyperpigmentation

All medical benefits aside, antioxidants such as Vitamin C and Vitamin E are essential ingredients found within skincare products. This is because of their ability to reduce hyperpigmentation, and acne scars and lend overall brightening qualities to the skin, in addition to their reputed anti-ageing benefits.

You may like to read

Vitamin C, technically known as Ascorbic or L-Ascorbic acid, is known for its miraculous benefits when used topically in a serum form. At 5%, it works to reduce photodamage and therefore lessens signs of ageing. At higher percentages, Vitamin C serums provide the added benefit of lessening hyperpigmentation, acne scars and blemishes as well.

Vitamin C + Vitamin E = More Benefits

In order to get the highest efficacy of a Vitamin C serum, it is most beneficial when a formulation adds another antioxidant to support it. Vitamin E is one of the best additives and a beneficial antioxidant that ensures that a Vitamin C formula provides a potent antioxidant effect. Vitamin C is a water-soluble antioxidant, whereas Vitamin E is oil soluble. Together, Vitamin C and Vitamin E work to provide synergistic antioxidant effects that deliver superior skin benefits.

Indeed, the most effective way to maintain your skin soft, supple, blemish-free and younger-looking is to supplement it with antioxidants. Vitamin C and Vitamin E used together is a potent combination to deliver the benefit.

(The article is contributed by Dr Ramesh Surianarayanan, Head of Product - Research and Development )

RECOMMENDED STORIES