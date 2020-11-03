Retinol is touted as one of the most effective ingredients in the beauty realm. Read on to know what retinol is and why is it beneficial for the skin.

Retinol is one of the most used ingredients in facial creams and serums, but what exactly is it? In the beauty realm, this ingredient is touted as the "gold standard" because of the benefits it offers. It is one of the most tried anti-ageing over-the-counter component used in beauty products. There is no ingredient in skincare more lauded than retinol when it comes to defence against fine lines and maintaining a healthy glow. Despite its popularity, many people tend to misuse it.

What is retinol?

Retinol is a type of retinoids. Retinoids, including retinol, are a derivative of vitamin A, which helps to boost the production of new cells. However, retinol is one of the less irritating variants of retinoid. This helps to make your skin feel smooth and shiny. It is one ingredient that promotes skin renewal, brightens the skin, and boost collagen production. Here are the benefits of retinol for your skin.

Benefits

Retinol increases the production of collagen. It helps collagen strengthen the skin and keep it hydrated and improve elasticity. In other words, an increased amount of collagen plumps your skin, cuts down fine lines and wrinkles. It also acts as an antioxidant to combat free radical damage, thereby reducing the signs of ageing. So, using it regularly causes your body to churn out fresher and helps you get a smoother skin. Using skincare products containing retinol not only reduces the signs of ageing but also control oil production. So, you can include creams and serums that contain retinol if you have oily skin. It can help people who have acne. Applying retinol creams can reduce acne outbreaks by preventing dead cells from clogging your pores. It also helps to reduce acne scars. Do you have dull and dry skin? Retinol skin products can help with that as well. This wonder ingredient will give you brighter and more even-toned skin.

Side effects

Just like any skincare product, retinol too has some side effects as not all products work for everyone. Since it is a powerful ingredient, it can peel the skin if it is used too often. You might experience flakiness and dryness when you first add it to your skincare regimen. It is also a good idea to avoid retinol products if you suffer from eczema, psoriasis or any other skin problems. A patch test should be done before application to avoid such complications.

The best way to incorporate it your routine is by applying it twice a week and gradually increase its use. However, if you notice any redness or peeling, you should stop and consult a dermatologist immediately.

Takeaway

Retinol is a kind of retinoids that offers many benefits for your skin. It can effectively reduce signs of ageing, improve the production of collagen, and brighten the skin. However, it is vital to do a patch test before using it regularly. You should consult a professional doctor before you include it in your skincare routine.