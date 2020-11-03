Retinol is one of the most used ingredients in facial creams and serums but what exactly is it? In the beauty realm this ingredient is touted as the “gold standard” because of the benefits it offers. It is one of the most tried anti-ageing over-the-counter component used in beauty products. There is no ingredient in skincare more lauded than retinol when it comes to defence against fine lines and maintaining a healthy glow. Despite its popularity many people tend to misuse it. What is retinol? Retinol is a type of retinoids. Retinoids including retinol are a derivative of vitamin A