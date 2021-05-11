Skin purging is a common phenomenon which happens usually after using some of the new products in your daily skin regime. Most of the products that contain retinol or alpha hydroxy usually tend to cause a lot of skin purging in most of the patients. Retinol is a skincare vitamin that is derived from Vitamin A. It is commonly found in skincare products that boost the amount of collagen in the skin thus making the skin look plumper. You may experience skin purging from exfoliating acids too. Certain facials that involve a chemical peel component may also trigger this reaction