What Causes The Skin Around Your Nails To Peel? Skin Expert Explains

Lack of vitamins or calcium is another cause of peeling nails.

Read on to know the factors that cause the skin around your nails to peel as well as the remedies.

Hands are exposed to a variety of harmful substances and toxins every day. If any bacteria penetrate via this split skin, they can cause rough or unkempt cuticles, which may lead to a variety of diseases. Therefore, caring for this skin area is equally important. Contrary to common belief, the cuticle is not the skin that surrounds the nails. The cuticle is a thin, almost translucent layer of skin that protects a newly painted nail from infection. The area of skin around our nails known as the "Eponychium" is prone to developing dryness, itchiness, flakiness, or illness.

Now the question arises why the skin around nails peels? Let's askDr. Jatin Mittal, Cosmetologist and Skin Expert from Abhivrit Aesthetics, New Delhi.

What causes the skin around your nails to peel?

According to Dr. Mittal, there are many causes, few of them are:

TRENDING NOW

1. Environmental cause: Factors related to the environment significantly affect the overall health and texture of our skin. Dry weather, winters, and cold temperatures, among other things, can cause the skin around your nails to peel. The general state of our skin's health and smoothness is greatly influenced by outside forces. Dry weather, winters, and cold temperatures, among other things, can cause the skin around your nails to peel.

2. Nail Biting: Your cuticles, skin, and nails might get damaged if you bite your nails. These damaged cuticles could lead to a skin infection. It is one of the causes of peeling skin in children and anxious adults.

3. Lack of nutrition: Lack of vitamins or calcium is another cause of peeling nails. When there is a lack of essential nutrients, the skin becomes dry and causes flaking and peeling. Pellagra, a disease characterized by dementia, diarrhea, and dry skin or dermatitis, is caused by a deficiency of niacin or vitamin B-3.

You may like to read

4. Skin damage during manicure: Salons occasionally may not know how to properly care for your skin. The skin of your hands and feet may be harmed by rough handling during nail extensions or a manicure or pedicure since it is softer than the surrounding skin. Especially with the nail extension process, which is very popular today, some experts can also remove the dryness or cracking of the nail film. Just as your skin can become infected with bacteria and viruses, your nails can also be affected.

5. Skin infections or disorders: Psoriasis and eczema are two medical illnesses that can make the skin on your fingertips start to flake off. Chronic infections like bacterial or fungal infections (caused by dampness) may cause the skin around the cuticle to peel. I recommend finding a reputable skin specialist rather than trying to treat this condition on your own.

6. Constant hand washing/ excessive hand washing:Constantly washing your hands with soap damages the lipid barrier on your skin, allowing the soap to irritate and peel your skin's delicate layers.

7. Using items that contain harsh chemicals: Some of the ingredients used in soaps, shampoos, and other beauty products can irritate skin and cause the skin around the fingertips to peel off. People who often experience rough skin on their fingers due to these characteristics include professionals, housewives, and others.

How to treat damaged cuticles and skin peeling around nails

Dr. Mittal suggests some simple remedies to treat damaged cuticles and skin peeling around nails:

Washing hands in hot water can increase the skin's dehydration, thus those with sensitive skin should refrain from doing so.

Squeeze out some aloe vera sap and rub your palms with it. In addition, if you are cooking more frequently now than usual, before you begin to cook, rub some ghee on your hands to shield them from the harm that cutting acidic foods like tomatoes, onions, and potatoes can inflict. Even almond, coconut, or olive oil will work.

If you notice that your hands are very parched, rub malai on your hands for 10 minutes while you read a book or watch a movie. After that, rinse your skin with water because milk cream is a fantastic hydrator and skin regenerator.

Moisturise palms at least three times every day to stop pores from opening. For optimum effects, put on socks after moisturising your hands at night. If you can't do it all night, try it for an hour. The effect will be an increase in absorption. Avoid doing this if your palms are sweaty as it will aggravate your condition.

Consume as many fruits as you can to keep your skin nourished and supple. Include foods that are rich in biotin, vitamin B12, and iron with caution.

Keep your hands away from your lips as much as possible.

Prevent the cold from affecting your hands by keeping them warm.

Avoid using nail polish removers that include the highly abrasive chemical acetone. As a result, your eponychium might become dry, but it might also sustain long-term damage. Instead, search for cleaners that contain healthy oils.

Take very good care of your cuticles and skin.

RECOMMENDED STORIES