Infected hair follicles may look like acne breakouts, but they tend to be itchy and tender.

Sunburns, tanning, prickly heat and itchy rashes – these conditions will probably come into your mind when we say summer skin problems. But summer brings with it a possibility of myriad skin problems from acne to skin irritation and folliculitis.

Most people don’t know about folliculitis, a skin infection that usually appears in summer. It develops in the hair follicles, when they get infected. Folliculitis can appear anywhere on the skin, leaving your palms and soles. Infected hair follicles may look like acne breakouts, with each spot having a red ring around it, but they tend to be itchy and tender.

What causes folliculitis?

Damage in your hair follicles can cause folliculitis. Once damaged, germs can easily get inside the follicles and cause an infection. A common source of infection is Staph aureus, a type of bacteria found on human skin, in the nose, armpit, groin, and other areas.

Here are a few things that can cause damage your hair follicles,

Touching or rubbing your skin frequently

Wearing tight clothing,

Using a hot tub or whirlpool

Shaving, plucking, or waxing

Medication applied to the skin, such as coal tar

Medication you take

Weight gain

Having skin rub against skin

Tips to get rid of folliculitis

Normally, this type of skin infection heals on its own if you have a healthy immune system and stop doing what caused it. But if you want to get rid of it more quickly and get relief, apply warm compresses to the area at least 3 to 4 times a day. Leave the compress on your skin for 15 to 20 minutes each time. If the cause of your infection is shaving, plucking, or waxing, stop doing these things for 30 days.

Reduce your risk of getting folliculitis this summer

Infection in the hair follicles can happen mostly when your skin is damp and hot. Here are a few precautions you can take to avoid getting folliculitis:

When it’s hot and humid, avoid wearing tight clothing and instead go for lightweight, loose-fitting outfits. Tight clothing can rub against your skin, and the constant rubbing can injure your hair follicles and cause folliculitis. If you wear tight clothing while working out, change immediately after your workout and take a shower.

Don’t use hot tub or whirlpool if the acid and chlorine levels are not maintained properly. Many people get hot tub folliculitis from using improperly maintained hot tub or whirlpool. Also, wash your bathing suit or wetsuit after each use and let it dry completely. This will reduce your exposure to bacteria that can cause folliculitis.

Some people get folliculitis from use of medication, such as coal tar. To reduce the risk of developing folliculitis, apply the medication in the same direction in which your hair grows.

Do not cover the treated area with a bandage or clothing.