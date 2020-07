Blueberries are particularly high in plant compounds known as anthocyanins, which have strong antioxidant properties

You are what you eat – always remember this old adage if you want youthful and glowing skin. Instead of slathering those expensive and chemical-laden beauty products on your skin, focus on what you put on your plate to nourish your skin from the inside out. Aging is inevitable, but overexposure to the sun, the use of strong soaps, chemicals, and poor nutrition can damage your skin and make you look much older than your age. As we age, collagen production also decreases. Collagen is a protein naturally produced in the body protein. It gives the skin strength and elasticity, reduces visible wrinkles, and increases blood flow to the skin. Therefore, it is important to eat the right foods that can supply your skin with the nutrients it needs to produce new collagen. For radiant and youthful skin, experts recommend eating plenty of antioxidant-rich fruit and vegetables, and healthy fats from oily fish and nuts. Blueberries are one of the best foods for your skin. Let's look at some of the skin benefits of blueberries.

Nutritional value of blueberries

Blueberries are low in calories, but high in antioxidants and vitamins, which are essential to keep your skin healthy and glowing.

A 100-gram serving of raw blueberries contains 57 calories, 84% water, 0.7 gram protein, 14.5 gram carbs, 10 gram sugar, 2.4 gram fiber, and 0.3 gram fat.

These small, round berries are also a good source of several vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese. They are rich in antioxidants and beneficial plant compounds, including anthocyanins, quercetin and myricetin. Anthocyanins have strong antioxidant properties and give blueberries their natural purple-blue hue. Blueberries also contain small amounts of vitamin E, vitamin B6, and copper.

Skin benefits of blueberries

The antioxidants in blueberries fight free radicals, which can damage your skin cells. Blueberries are particularly high in plant compounds known as anthocyanins, which have strong antioxidant properties. These compounds also give blueberries their natural purple-blue hue. Adding blueberries to your diet is the best way to increase your total antioxidant intake to reduce premature aging.

Eating blueberries can improve your heart health and blood circulation, and ultimately lead to healthier skin. Vitamin C and anthocyanin in blueberries can help your body produce more collagen, a protein that gives your skin structure and plumpness.

Blueberries can support wound healing, thanks to its high levels of antioxidants and vitamins C and K. But you should never apply blueberries directly to open cuts or burns. This can lead to a bacterial infection.

There are also many other health benefits of this fruit. Studies have also shown that eating blueberries may help lower blood pressure, improve brain function and memory, fight Urinary tract infections (UTIs), reduce muscle damage after strenuous exercise, improve insulin sensitivity and lower the risk of metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes.

How you can include blueberries in your diet

Blueberries are available all year round. They are delicious and can be incorporated into a variety of recipes. There are many ways to include this fruit to your diet. You can eat them plain or add them in smoothies and fruit salads, pair them with Greek yogurt, make blueberry jam or blueberry sauce.