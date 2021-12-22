Want To Get Rid Of Bad Body Odour? Ditch Perfumes Switch To These Natural Oils Instead

Are you tired of spending tons of money on deodorants and perfumes to get rid of body odour? Here are some natural oils to help you get rid of it and smell divine.

No one likes to smell bad and natural oils - those that are extracted from plants, vegetables, flowers etc can be used to get rid of the smell. These oils have been around for centuries but have only started to be the new fad recently. The best thing about natural oils is that they leave a flowery, calming, fruity smell on our skin. It gives us the perfect natural scent we are looking for.

Natural Oils To Help You Smell Divine

Here are the top natural oils that leave you smelling fresh and divine.

Lavender oil

Lavender oils are known for their fresh and flowery smell. Almost makes you feel like we are constantly in the summery times. This oil also does a great job balancing your skin's oil balance. It helps us feel relaxed and calm. You can add the oil into your hair products to promote healthy hair growth or you can apply on to a stubborn pimple with one drop of lavender oil and a drop of argan oil, repeat this twice a day until the pimple disappears.

Cinnamon oil

It is rich in anti-fungal, anti-bacterial properties. It is also known to increase blood flow to affected areas hence reducing inflamed skin issues. It also smells like a bakery!

Lemon oil

Lemon Oils are also huge in the market. These oils carry a potent lemon scent that smells refreshing and clean. It is also a proven study that the smell of lemon can boost your mood levels. They also work great and can help your skin reduce any dark spots.

Rosehip oil

These oils don't just smell great but they also hydrate, brightens and reduce inflammation of the skin. It helps with scars and fine lines as well. This will be a great addition to your skincare routine!

Body Butter, cleansing balms, salves and more are natural plant oils by-products derived from the nuts or seeds of a plant. Since they are derived from the purest sources, the basic chemistry of the natural source remains the same.

Bonus: DIY Makeup Remover Using Natural Oils

Natural oils work as a makeup remover:

Here is a simple recipe for makeup remover:

it is 1/3 cup of fractionated coconut oil

20 drops of lavender essential oil and 2 pills of vitamin E

In a small jar, mix oil and essential oils together. Now, cut the pills of vitamin E and integrate them into oil and essential oil mixture.

Voila! Your simple makeup remover is ready. This recipe you can also use as an oil cleanser.

These are just a few ways you can smell good with natural oils. With this, you can see that natural oils can help you smell great and have a lot of other skin benefits as well!

(The article is contributed by Ruchita Acharya, the founder of Glow and Green)