When you are spending so much time on your face and other parts of the body, why leave the nails alone. Strong, healthy nails are indicator of a good health. On the contrary, neglecting your nails can increase your risk of bacterial infections. A balanced healthy diet with some extra care can help in making your nails strong and healthy. Here are some tips that will help you keep your nails clean and healthy.

Keep your nails dry and clean

Keep your nails dry to prevent bacteria from growing beneath them. Microorganisms have a higher chance of survival in damp areas. Repeated or prolonged contact with water can cause split fingernails. Wear rubber gloves when washing dishes, cleaning or using harsh chemicals.

Use moisturizer

Your nails need to be moisturized too. While applying lotion on your hands, remember your fingernails and cuticles, too. Use a hand cream or moisturizing lotion loaded with vitamin E.

Trim your nails one a week

Do not keep your nails longer than the ideal length, which falls between 1mm and 2mm. Make sure to trim your nails once a week so that they remain strong and healthy. But don’t cut cuticles as they protect your nails from infections.

Sterilize your nail grooming tools

Viruses and bacteria can breed in your nail cutters, too. So, avoid sharing any of your grooming tools. Also, make sure to sterilize these tools after using them to prevent growth of microorganisms. The best way to sterilize your nail cutters is to immerse them in alcohol for 10 minutes and then dry with a hair dryer.

Biting nails is dangerous

Break this childhood habit. It can make your nails vulnerable to chipping, lead to uneven growth, as well as increase chances ingesting infectious microbes. Even a minor cut alongside your fingernail can invite bacteria or fungi and cause an infection.

Limit use of nail polish remover

If you are using it, opt for an acetone-free formula. In case you have a nail problem that doesn’t seem to go away on its own, consult your doctor or dermatologist. It may be a sign of some health problems.