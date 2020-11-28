While using the latest and greatest beauty products may help you achieve clear, glowing skin, an inside-out approach to beauty is truly the root of perfect skin. Natural beauty comes from what we put into our bodies, not just what we put on the outside. And what better way to do that than to drink your way to gorgeous skin. Detox water is the perfect way to get all the necessary nutrients required for clear, glowing skin. If there’s one thing you all should do, it is drink more water. When you’re dehydrated, it’s not only bad for your health, but it can wreak havoc on your beauty regime. No matter how many miracle products you apply, if you’re not drinking enough water, chances are your hair and skin are never going to reach their full potential. Water flushes out the toxins and keeps your cells hydrated and glowing. But plain water can be boring, so why not add some tasty fruits and vegetables to your water? Adding the right fruits, vegetables and herbs to your water can begin to improve your skin on a cellular level and help you achieve the clear, glowing skin you’re after. Also Read - 7 simple winter skincare rules to follow for the best skin going forward

BENEFITS OF DETOX DRINKS

Detoxifies skin

Keeps your skin well hydrated

Fights signs of ageing

Lends healthy glow

Protects from UV damage

3 detox water recipes for healthy skin

Cool as a cucumber

Berry berry tasty

Vitamin C punch

Here are some of the water-based detox drinks that can give you the glow that you always crave for. And, not just the glow, these drinks will purify your skin from within and help it to maintain the perfect texture and radiant. Here are some of the detox drinks that you should include in your daily ritual for glowing and young-looking skin.

# Vitamin-C Enriched Lemon Detox Drink

Vitamin- C is one of the best vitamins for your skin. And not just for your skin, vitamin-C is extremely good for your hair and overall health. It helps in purification and prevents several skin issues. If you are looking for the perfect detox drink enriched with vitamin- C then here it is. Take a glass/ tumbler full of drinking water and squeeze a lemon to it. Add a few slices of oranges, pineapple, kiwi and other food sources of vitamin C. Allow this flavoured water to cool and drink it throughout the day. You can refill until the fruits are fresh. Also, to make it extra beneficial, add a spoon full of chia seeds and consume it. Chia seeds are also good for your skin and inner health.

# Apple Cider Vinegar Detox Drink

One of the most popular tonics for good health is the apple cider vinegar, and the best time to have it is on an empty stomach. Apple cider vinegar helps in weight loss, reduces acne and other skin conditions. It may also help to boost metabolism and detox your body. To make this elixir you need to take a jar or, bottle full of water and add (with mothers) apple cider vinegar (preferably 1-2 spoons) to it. You can add a table spoon of honey to make this drink tasty and you all know honey is another great ingredient for your skin. Drink it early morning and see the results.

# Cucumber-Lemon-Mint Drink

The mixture of cucumber and lemons is the ultimate detoxifier; for both your body and your skin. They stimulate your lymphatic system’s ability to remove toxins that build up in your lymph glands, bladder, and colon. Mint is also amazing for the skin as it has powerful antibacterial properties and is packed with antioxidants to protect your body and skin.

In a jar full of drinking water, squeeze a lemon and add few slices of cucumber to it. Mix it well. Grab a handful of washed mint and clap the mint together in the palm of your hands to intensify the flavours, then add it to the jug and mix. Let everything get nicely infused. Consume it throughout the day and see the result.

# Green Detox Drink

Greens are extremely good for your health. Every morning try to consume greens in the form of smoothies or detox drinks to flush out the toxins from your body and help your skin glow from inside. For the green detox drink, take a mixed grinder jar and put few spinach leaves (nicely washed and organic), slices of cucumber (with the skin), an inch of ginger, an inch of raw turmeric, few coriander leaves or celery stalks, and some water. Grind everything well. Now strain the juice in a glass and put a few drops of lemon juice. Consume it the first thing in the morning for a few months and you will notice your skin glowing.

# Mixed Berries

Love berries? Prepare this detox water infused with the goodness of berries. Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, this healthy and yummy drink will help you get clear and radiant skin. Pick your favourite from strawberries, blackberries and raspberries or take all of them and cut them into big chunks. Put them into sparkling water and add some pieces of kiwi as well. Top it off with basil leaves, lime juice and a pinch of cinnamon to add a boost of flavour into it. Drink this sweet treat as your daily dose of vitamins and antioxidants and get flawlessly healthy skin in no time.

Above mentioned are the best detox drinks that you can make easily at home and let your skin glow. They will help you fight several skin issues naturally. But, you must keep in mind that you should also consume a healthy diet loaded with nutrients to see the proper results. Also, use a good quality sunscreen to protect your skin from sun damage, dirt and pollution.