The jade roller has today emerged as a coveted beauty tool for people looking for a quick fic to their beauty problems. This is not a new thing. It has been used in China since ancient times. The Chinese traditionally used this for boosting circulation and for massages.

What does a jade roller do?

You can use a jade roller to apply gentle pressure on your face. This boosts circulation. It will also relax your facial muscles and stimulate lymphatic drainage. This acts as a detoxification and makes your skin look clearer. It draws away all toxins from the skin and tones and lift your skin. In fact, regular use can give you visible anti-ageing benefits in the form of toned and firm skin. Jade is a cool stone and this soothes the skin. It reduces swelling and soothes inflammation.

How to use a jade roller

So you have got yourself a jade roller and you want to know how to use it for best results. Stand in front of a mirror and roll it on the lower part of the face. Work your way up from the chin. Keep rolling in both upward and downward movements. Do this sideways too. But be careful around the area near your eyes. This place is delicate. Before starting the rolling, clean your face. You can also keep your jade roller in the fridge if you want a cooler effect.

Who can use it?

Jade rollers are effective on almost all skin types. It does not matter if you have dry or oily skin. But people with dry skin can first apply a moisturizer, oil or serum for better results.

Benefits of jade rollers

The best thing about this product is that I is completely natural and free of chemicals. It soothes and relaxes your skin. Regular use can also make your skin smooth and radiant. You get an extra glow because of the detoxification and it makes you look young too. But it will not help you get a sculpted look. Nor will it hydrate your skin. But if you apply a moisturizer before using it, you will get soft and supple skin.