Your body has a network of hundreds of lymph nodes, which drains fluid called lymph to be transported back into the bloodstream. This is the lymphatic system. This system is responsible for removal of bodily waste and the white blood cells travel along this network and help prevent infection. But if there is any obstruction in this system, your body starts retaining fluid. This causes swelling, puffiness and gives you a dull complexion and skin irritation. This is called the lymphatic drainage facial. Advocates also refer to it as the non-surgical face lift.

Benefits of the Lymphatic drainage facial

This massage helps in draining the accumulated fluid from your body. It can also help you if you have skin conditions like acne, eczema and digestive disorders. Besides reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and making your skin supple and smooth, it also helps you get rid of cellulite.

The procedure

It is better to get the lymphatic drainage facial done by a professional. It involves the application of light pressure on the face and gentle movements that range from tapping and stroking to rubbing and pushing. The professional will use flat hands and all fingers to gently stretch your skin in the direction of the lymphatic flow to encourage drainage. Soft brushing movements on the face twice a week forms part of the treatment.

You can also try doing this on your own. Place a palm on your stomach and take a deep breath through your nose. You will feel your abdomen expanding. Breathe out till your stomach is flat. Repeat this 5 times. Now you are ready to start. Be comfortable. Using your palms, apply pressure to your face. Start from your forehead and work down to the neck. Gently stretch the skin down toward the lymph nodes in your neck. Use a rolling movement under your eyes as this is a sensitive area. Repeat the entire process five times.

Things to keep in mind

This is a relatively safe procedure. But if you have any heart condition or suffer from an active lymphatic infection, the consult a doctor before trying out the lymphatic drainage facial.