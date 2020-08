Turmeric can enhance the look of your food. But it does more imparting a musky flavour and yellow colour to curries. Due to its powerful anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties, turmeric has been used in India for medicinal purposes for centuries. This humble spice is known to have a multitude of health benefits from supporting brain, heart, and gut health to improving joint mobility and metabolic function and reducing arthritis pain The golden spice can also work wonders to improve your skin health as well as fight various skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema. Also Read - Psoriasis is a debilitating condition: Try Ayurveda to deal with symptoms

Amazing skin benefits of turmeric

Curcumin, the main active ingredient in turmeric, has powerful anti-inflammatory effects. Studies have shown that this compound can decrease UV damage and prevent loss of skin elasticity due to too much exposure to sunlight. Also Read - Malaika Arora uses this natural ingredient to keep her ‘extremely sensitive’ skin fresh all day long

Turmeric is a natural antiseptic that prevents bacteria from spreading, thus helping fight off acne. This ancient herb can stimulate blood circulation, which in turn helps reduce puffiness and under-eye darkness caused by poor circulation. Also Read - Turmeric, apple cider vinegar and other home remedies for psoriasis

Thanks to its antioxidative power, turmeric can improve the function of your skin membrane cells, which will help prevent and treat stretch marks.

Turmeric can deeply hydrate your skin to reduce dryness and help remove dead skin cells to reveal healthy and soft skin. The powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in turmeric can help heal wounds, prevent breakouts, and bring out your natural glow.

Want to get rid of unwanted hair? Turmeric is an effective natural hair removal remedy. Not only the natural chemicals in turmeric can help remove unwanted fuzz but also slow or stop hair growth. Applying a turmeric mask or scrub helps to weaken the hair roots, making it easier to mechanically pull hair out of the skin.

Studies have shown both topical use and ingestion of turmeric can improve symptoms of psoriasis, an autoimmune disorder that causes skin cells to build upon each other, creating scaly patches. Researchers say curcumin, the primary active compound found in turmeric, can combat cell production and reduce skin patches.

Different ways of using turmeric for skin health

Turmeric can be used in various ways and forms to improve skin health or fight skin conditions. Check out these effective turmeric remedies.

DIY turmeric lotion

A study found that turmeric essential oil in a lotion formulation can brighten skin within three weeks. Make your own DIY turmeric lotion, by adding a few drops of turmeric essential oil to a cream or oil-based moisturizer. Use this lotion regularly like a moisturizer.

Turmeric paste for stretch marks

You can make your own stretch mark-healing paste by mixing one tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil, one teaspoon of turmeric and lemon juice. Rub this mixture onto the affected areas twice a day.

Turmeric facial hair remover

Take ½ cup cold milk, ½ cup flour, 2 tablespoons turmeric powder, and 1 tablespoon sea salt (exclude this if you have eczema or dry skin). Mix these ingredients well until it forms a smooth paste. Clean and pat dry the area where you’d like to stop hair growth and apply this paste. Leave it for 10-15 minutes or wait till the mask starts to crumble off as it dries. Then rinse with warm water.

Turmeric paste for psoriasis

Mix turmeric powder and water in the ratio 1:2 (one part turmeric powder and two parts water). Put the mixture in a low flame until it thickens into a paste. Let it cool down and apply it to the affected area. Wrap a piece of gauze around the treated area and leave it on overnight. Next morning, remove the gauze and rinse your skin with warm water.